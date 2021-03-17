GTA Online Player Fixes the Game for PC Users

    Mar 17, 2021
Rockstar awards $10K USD to GitHub user ‘t0st’ for fixing GTA load speeds.

If you’ve ever played GTA Online on PC, you might have noticed some seriously slow load speeds. Literally five to six minutes of waiting. Not anymore! Thanks to the diligent work of GitHub user t0stercx, Rockstar is now rolling out a software update.

