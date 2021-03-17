New Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 Announced

New Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 Announced

Written by Rauwshan Warner on . Posted in Tech.

The next generation of Samsung Galaxy is here. Galaxy A52 and A72. From the new camera to a Snapchat partnership, here’s all you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy A-series.

Camera

The camera was truly the selling point of the Galaxy A. The A52 and A72 are packed with a “truly iconic camera”. The Galaxy A52 and A72 both have versatile quad lenses on the rear. The A52 is equipped with a 5Mp Macro Camera, 12MP Ultra-wide Camera, 64MP Wide Camera, and a 5MP Depth Camera. The A72 model includes the same rear lenses except the 5MP Depth Camera is replace with an 8MP Telephoto Camera. The A-series phones also bring back Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), which will make even the most simple pictures and videos look clear and bright. This feature essential to combat our natural handshaking when snapping a photo and stabilizes the lenses for a steady photo.

CGMagazine

©2010-2021 CGMagazine Publishing Group