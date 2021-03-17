PlayStation Spotlights 7 New Indie Games

PlayStation decided to put some spotlight on the independent game scene today, providing us with reveals and closer looks at seven upcoming indie games. Here’s everything they revealed.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

The ultimate edition of the critically acclaimed RPG, Disco Elysium is arriving on the PS5 and PS4 on March 20th. Disco Elysium – The Final Cut includes new quests, a new area, new characters, and full voice acting. The Final Cut is a free upgrade for those current owners of the original Disco Elysium. The upgrade also supports 4k+60 FPS on PlayStation 5.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Finji, the publisher behind Night in the Woods, brings us Chicory: A Colorful Tale. All the colour has vanished and it’s up to you and an adorable little pup, to restore it with a magical paintbrush. The game puts the player’s creativity front and centre with its unique painting mechanic which was the starting point of the entire project. Whether you are in it for adventure or just want a world to decorate with your paintings, Chicory: A Colorful Tale brings colouring books to life. The cozy adventure game is set to release in spring 2021 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Chicory: A Colorful Tale will also be releasing on PC

Operation Tango

In Operation: Tango you and your partner choose to play as either agent or hacker to solve complex cooperative puzzles. Depending on the character you choose the way you see the world is completely different. Communication is key and you’ll have to rely on your partner to relay what they are seeing to solve these puzzles. The PlayStation Blog writes, “Ultimately, Operation: Tango aims to give you the power to bring yourself into this not far future world and save it, with the help of your partner. Whichever role you pick, whoever you choose to be, you’ll be welcome in the beautiful world of Operation: Tango. ” Operation: Tango releases both on PS4 and PS5 this spring.

Nour: Play With Your Food

Nour: Play With Your Food is an “interactive playground” where you do just as the title says: play with your food. You’ll play music and manipulate the environment using “random acts of cookery, rhythmic prowess, or even your singing voice.” “Each time a food is introduced into the scene, a sound comes with it”, designer Maximilian C Mueller writes. “What does a marshmallow sound like? An airy flute! An ice cube? The high notes of a grand piano played staccato of course!” Nour: Play With Your Food seems like a game you need to experience to truly grasp but the visuals and audio are no doubt polished. We can expect to dig in when the game releases this summer.

Where the Heart Leads

From industry veterans at Armature Studio comes a surreal narrative adventure, Where the Heart Leads. You’ll play as Whit Anderson as you guide him through his past, present, and future. Where the Heart Leads gives provides players “thousands of choices” and “dozens of endings”. Games like Heavy Rain, Oxenfree, Xenogears, and Vagrant Story were inspirations in the creation of the indie game. “This game evolved from a desire to let players tell their own story”, Co-founder of Armature Studio, Todd Keller writes. “Along the way, we realized we were sharing bits and pieces of ourselves during this difficult time period for everyone. In the end, I believe our goal has changed—Where the Heart Leads is now more about finding each other than the homes we once knew.” Where the Heart Leads arrives July 13th on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Puzzling Places

Puzzling Places is a 3D Jigsaw puzzle game that sees players put together puzzles of beautiful places from around the world in VR. Just like a real jigsaw players will pick up matching pieces and continue until the puzzle is complete. However, since this is a VR experience puzzles are not flat. Each puzzle has volume and depth that slowly comes to life with each fitting piece. Puzzles will also have difficulty variants, so you can decide between a quick 50 piece puzzle or one that may take a couple of days to complete. Puzzling Places is set to release on PlayStation VR winter 2021.

Heavenly Bodies

2pt Interactive introduces us to the new physics-based puzzler, Heavenly Bodies. Using “simple, yet tricky controls” each button on the DualSense/DualShock controls a different part of the astronauts body allowing you to move around and interact with a variety of space-station modules. Though tasks may seem simple at first the absence of gravity can make situations unpredictable. Heavenly Bodies launches later this year for PS5 and PS4.

More indies games on the way are always good news and PlayStation has now whet our appetite for these new experiences we can expect later this year.