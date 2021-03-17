Second-Gen Nest Hub Available for Preorder Now

Google announced this week that they are releasing the second-generation Nest Hub.
The product is bringing back the things you already love about the Nest Hub back, as well as adding features that help buyers lead happier, healthier lives. The device aims to help families “tackle the day”, but now they want to help during the night too. More information can be found on their blog post.
The Nest Hub’s audio has 50% more bass than the original, and the speaker is based on the same technology as Nest Audio. It features the ability to connect to any of your music streaming services like Spotify or YouTube Music and it will be able to connect to streaming platforms like Disney+ and Netflix. The Nest Hub’s futuristic “Quick Gestures” will allow you to pause or play with a simple tap at the air in front of the screen. You’ll be able to view all your connected devices in one spot, making controlling your connected home simple.
Dayna is a long time serial gamer. Mom of two, aunt to many, she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on social @Cahlayna where she will talk all about getting her butt kicked in Fortnite, mains a hunter in World of Warcraft and longs for a new open world RPG she can waste hundreds of hours in.