TerraMaster Introduces D2-310 2-Bay RAID Storage with USB 3.1

TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products, introduces the D2-310 2-bay RAID storage with USB 3.1 5Gbps port for small home and small office setups. The D2-310 features a high-speed USB 3.1 Gen1 SUPERSPEED+ 5Gbps Type-C that’s compatible with Windows and Mac systems. The highly-compatible, high-speed Type-C connector deliver speeds of up to 410MB/s, allowing users to copy 1GB videos in just 2~3 seconds.

Competitively priced at $159, the D2-310 is perfect for creative professionals like video editors, graphics designers, and animators working at home and in small offices. Its two bays support 2.5” and 3.5” SATA drives and up to 36TB storage capacity (2x 18TB 3.5” HDDs). It uses a sturdy aluminum enclosure with superb temperature management and low noise.

Designed for Professionals

For professionals that demand high-speed, high-capacity, and secured storage, the D2-310 is the perfect storage solution for your valuable work files whether you are using a Windows or Mac computer. The USB 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps SUPERSPEED+ Type-C connection can deliver a maximum read speed of 410MB/s and maximum write speed of 400MB/s using SSDs. Users can have up to 36TB of storage. Users can also select one of the four support storage modes including RAID 0, RAID 1, JBOD, and SINGLE to fit their needs.

Designed to Fit Your Needs

For professionals that work with sensitive data such as financial records and corporate records, the D2-310 comes with the necessary safety features to secure your data at all times. Use RAID 1 mode to automatically secure stored data with a mirror backup. For professionals like video editors and content creation that need speed, RAID 0 mode offers faster speeds, reducing copy time significantly to boost productivity.

Durable and Smart Housing

The D2-310 uses a very durable aluminum-alloy chassis with a smart cooling fan that keeps the drives cool under operation. The cooling fan provides excellent temperature control at low noise while the aluminum-alloy housing actively dissipates heat. The D2-310 passed multiple certifications including FCC, CE, UL, GS, and RoHS.

Pricing

The TerraMaster D2-310 2-Bay RAID storage has an MSRP of US$159.99

Learn more about the TerraMaster D2-310 2-bay RAID storage at TerraMaster