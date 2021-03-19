Genshin Impact 1.5 Beta Testing Shut Down

After opening beta testing, Genshin Impact developer, miHoYo, has suffered leaks of upcoming content causing the studio to shut down testing.

Genshin Impact, developed by miHoYo, has been extremely popular across the world since its release in September 2020. Its action-based battle system was praised and its visuals were often compared to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Within its first two weeks of release miHoYo had already recouped its development cost, grossing over 100 million in the first 12 days.

To keep up with its popularity and growing audience miHoYo would release a major update for Genshin Impact every six weeks, the most recent being Update 1.4, This introduced a new character, Rosaria, new weapons, and a new event. miHoYo opened sign ups for beta testing for the game’s upcoming 1.5 update last week. Since starting the beta test, many leaks began to surface, despite the studio making testers sign an NDA. After the widespread of leaks miHoYo decided to shut down testing.

MiHoYo has been very quick to respond to these leaks on the company’s Twitter saying “Such behavior not only disrupts our plans to develop and promote the new version but also causes some Travelers to have misconceptions about the content of the new version.” MiHoYo says they will continue to “increase our efforts to deal with such illegal disclosures.”

Here, we kindly ask for the support and help of all Travelers to resist leaks, and maintain a fair gaming environment. We will also increase our efforts to deal with such illegal disclosures. — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 17, 2021

Players, however, believe Paimon has bigger issues than leakers that are going unchecked. Many players of Genshin Impact have had their account hacked and are now requesting two-factor authentication to help bolster the security of users accounts.



The most significant content that was leaked was the gameplay of two upcoming characters and new mob bosses that will debut in Update 1.5. Many notable Genshin Impact leaker’s Twitter accounts have been deactivated for reasons unknown. It remains to be seen if any of these leaks will affect Genshin Impact‘s release schedule.