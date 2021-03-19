Numskull Reveals Two Exclusive Lines

Numskull Designs is featuring both PlayStation and Resident Evil gear this month.

With the release of the PlayStation 5 recently, and the 25th anniversary of Resident Evil, it’s an ideal time to bring the two franchises into the spotlight. The lines feature an array of clothing and accessories that are sure to make a great addition to any fan’s collection.

Numskull Officially Licensed Resident Evil Umbrella Lamp

Numskull Designs revealed their 25 Years of Resident Evil — Exclusive Range earlier this month. The line consists of a wide variety of gear from coffee mugs to charging pads. An item sure to be high in demand is the Umbrella Lamp. Powered by USB-C or three AA Batteries, this lamp is a square black frame with the classic Umbrella Corp symbol glowing in red and white. The symbol also appears on Numskull’s charging pad, thumb grips and USB-C LED cable. Other collectors items are available as well, “These special edition items include premium-quality hard enamel metal pins, fashionable snapback and ceramic mugs and are the perfect collector’s items.” Resident Evil players and viewers will be set with the wide variety of collectable merchandise.





Numskull 25 Years of Resident Evil Range

Yesterday the Official Merchandise company released their Exclusive PlayStation Merchandise Collection, “Level up your passion with the ultimate Official PlayStation merchandise collection brought to you by Numskull Designs. This high-quality range full of awesome official swag is suitable for any PlayStation fan.” The PlayStation range features a sharp design with the systems classic colours, blue, white, black and silver. The geometric prints are eye catching, and they chose a bold shade of blue to really make the design pop. A hoodie and two t-shirts top the line, making your favourite gaming brand a trendy statement piece. Socks, snapbacks and key chains are part of the line, but my favourite pieces are the coasters, mug and water bottle. They have a slick design with splashes of colour, it almost reminds me of a futuristic exes and ohs…. and triangles…design. Essentially you can support your favourite console without style rather than the usually campy gear.











Numskull Exclusive PlayStation Merchandise Collection

Numskull Designs is an officially licensed gaming and movie merchandise company. Their website features brands to please almost any fandom, including Harry Potter, Friends, Fortnite, Marvel and DC. The PlayStation and Resident Evil ranges are featured on the front page of their official site now. Head over to http://www.numskull.com/ and find your fandom!