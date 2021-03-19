Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Coming This May

Atlus announced today that Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster is coming this May!

Fans new and old will get the chance to play the “infamously punishing” RPG on May 25, 2021, with Deluxe Edition pre-order players gaining access four days earlier on May 21.

“What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception — an ethereal apocalypse — is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs.”

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Digital Deluxe Edition Details

The remastered version will be available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam, with pre-order details as follows:

Standard Edition – $49.99USD

Digital Deluxe Edition – $69.99USD

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

Full Game Download

Exclusive access to the game four days early, on May 21

Maniax Pack

– Adds Dante from the Devil May Cry Series

Chronicle Pack

– Adds Raidou from the Devil Summoner Series*

MERCIFUL Difficulty

Adds an easier difficulty mode

Mercy and Expectation Map Pack

– “Little Master’s Mercy”

– “Master’s Expectation”

Shin Megami Tensei BGM Pack

– “BGM Pack 1: Shin Megami Tensei®” (2 songs)

– “BGM Pack 2: Shin Megami Tensei® II” (2 songs)

– “BGM Pack 3: Shin Megami Tensei® IV” (2 songs)

– “BGM Pack 4: Shin Megami Tensei® IV: Apocalypse” (2 songs)

*Note: The Chronicle Pack is available in the base game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions. The Chronicle Pack is free DLC for the Steam version only.

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne was “genre-defining”, and now it’s back with remastered 3D graphics, suspend save, English or Japanese voiced audio, additional difficulty settings and an alternate branch featuring Raidou Kuzunoha. Atlus has implemented fixes and patches since the Japan release, with more information available on their official site. Pre-order Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster the Digital Deluxe Edition now, or buy the physical copy in stores on May 25 at Best Buy, Amazon and GameStop.