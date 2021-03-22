Resident Evil Film Title & Re:Verse Open Beta Dates Revealed

Resident Evil fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months of 2021.

Details about the new Resident Evil movie are starting to surface as the September release date approaches. The new film is titled Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, and is expected to be completely different from the RE movie franchise that we’ve seen in the past.

Director Johannes Roberts was very clear that this film is not a remake: “Obviously, there is the Resident Evil [film] franchise and this movie doesn’t have anything to do with that… It’s a whole separate origin story based in the roots of the video game series and the world of horror,” he explained in an interview with IGN for SXSW.

We can expect Resident Evil: Raccoon City to be much more terrifying than ever before. “The big thing for this movie is tone. The thing I loved about the games is they were just scary as hell,” Roberts told IGN. “That atmosphere — it’s rain, it’s constantly dark, it’s creepy. Raccoon City is kind of this rotten character in the movie and that sort of atmosphere in the games I wanted to put in [the film].” With a release date of September 3, 2021, there isn’t long to wait!

In the meantime, RE fans can check out the open beta for Resident Evil Re:Verse, which goes live from April 8th to April 11th. The open beta will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Fans are curious to learn more about RE Re:Verse, since very little info has been released about the upcoming spin-off. All we know so far is what Capcom teased in a Resident Evil Showcase back in January. Re:Verse is a multi-player shooter that will come in a bundle with Resident Evil Village, slated for release on May 7, 2021. A Capcom ID is required to access the beta, as well as a compatible console. Visit the official Resident Evil website to learn more.