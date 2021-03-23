New OnePlus 9 Series Smartphones Launch

As we covered two weeks ago, OnePlus has revealed its new line of flagship smartphones and their most advanced yet, the OnePlus 9 Series.

OnePlus 9 is offering a top-tier camera experience by partnering with Hasselblad, an acclaimed camera manufacturer. Furthermore, OnePlus is also launching its first-ever smartwatch. The OnePlus watch will offer up to two weeks of battery life, as well as multiple health and activity tracking features.

Hasselblad Camera for Mobile

OnePlus’ new camera system, Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, is a big feature OnePlus is boasting about, and rightfully so as it brings multiple breakthroughs in smartphone photography. Pete Lau, Founder, CEO and Chief Product Officer of OnePlus says, the OnePlus 9 series “represents a key milestone for OnePlus flagship smartphones.” OnePlus is striving for a new standard for smartphone colour performance – Natural Colour Calibration with Hasselblad. This optimization is applied to all the phone’s cameras and all shooting modes, auto mode and the new Hasselblad Pro Mode. Auto mode provides “providing a more natural and rich colour look”, while Pro Mode uses a more authentic colour for pro users for post-editing.” Instead of using the usual computational photography technology like HDR, Pro mode follows the way DSLR cameras produce an image. This results in the image captured to generate more accurate colours. The Hasselblad Pro mode also allows users unrivalled control to fine-tune their photos, with

the ability to adjust ISO, focus, exposure time, white balance and more. The OnePlus 9 Pro’s main camera is capable of shooting 4K 120fps and features 16-times the pixel count of standard 1080p for high-quality videos.

Camera Specs:

OnePlus 9 Pro

Main Camera: Sony IMX789, 1/1.43″, 48 MP, OIS, 7P, equivalent focal length 23mm, ƒ/1.8

Ultra-Wide Camera: Sony IMX766, 1/1.56″, 50 MP, 7P, equivalent focal length 14mm, ƒ/2.2,

Freeform Lens

Freeform Lens Telephoto Camera: 8 MP, 1.0 μm, OIS, equivalent focal length 77mm(3.3x),ƒ/2.4

Mono Camera: 2 MP, ƒ/2.4, 3P

passive response)ƒ/2.4,3P

OnePlus 9

Main Camera: Sony IMX689, 1/1.43″, 48 MP, 7P, equivalent focal length 23mm, ƒ/1.8 –

Ultra-Wide Camera: Sony IMX766, 1/1.56″, 50 MP, 7P, equivalent focal length 14mm, ƒ/2.2,

Freeform Lens –

Mono Camera: 2 MP, ƒ/2.4, 3P

passive response), ƒ/2.4, 3P

Display

The OnePlus Series new Fluid 2.0 display offers a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology, an impressive backplane technology used for OLED displays. This LTPO technology allows the OnePlus 9 to automatically adjust the refresh rate from 120 Hz all the way down to 1 Hz to match the current user scenario, resulting in significantly lower power consumption. The display also allows for a “lightning-fast” touch response for any mobile gaming. The display is six-times faster than before by increasing the syncing time between processor and display by 360 Hz. The Fluid 2.0 even exceeds the performance of leading monitors with its natural and accurate colour reproduction.

Warp Charge

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro both use the new generation of wired charging technology: Warp Charge 65T,

which only takes 29 minutes to charge the battery from 1% to 100% and can also deliver “a day’s power in just 15 minutes”. Alongside the wired Warp Charge 65T, OnePlus introduces their wireless charging solution Warp Charge 50. Said to outpace most fast-charging wired solutions, the Warp Charge 50 can bring the 9 Series from 1-100% in 43 minutes. If you use a third-party charger, OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro support PD (Power Delivery) and QC (Quick Charge) fast charging, it does now support PPS (Programmable Power Supply) charging.

Design

The OnePlus 9 strives for a comfortable and balanced experience for the user. It sports a 2.2 mm thin aluminum frame and weighs 197 grams, which is said to be one of the lightest flagships on the market. Weight control is one of the key considerations in the development of Series 9. Written in a press release the company seeks “to create the best in-hand feel.”

The OnePlus Watch

In an effort to create a more seamless and borderless experience for OnePlus users, the company announces their latest, The One Plus Watch. Modelled after classic watches The One Plus Watch allows you to answer phone calls, play music, in addition to view and respond to notifications. The watch has 4GB of storage and is compatible with most Bluetooth headphones. The OnePlus Watch can also operate as a remote for OnePlus Tv products, allowing you to do things like turn off the tube when it detects you have fallen asleep. On a full battery, the OnePlus Watch will stay powered for 2 weeks with its 402 mAh battery.

The OnePlus Pro will start at $969 USD ($1,212 CAD) and the OnePlus 9 starts at $729 USD ($912 CAD). The smartphones will come in three different colours, Morning Mist, Pine Green and Stellar Black. The OnePlus Series 9 will be available for purchase on April 2nd on OnePlus.com and pre-orders will start on March 26th.