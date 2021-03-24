Llama-Rama Coming to Fortnite and Rocket League

Llama-Rama is coming to Fortnite and Rocket League, so players can get ready for the crossover event beginning March 25 at 12pm ET.

This epic event aims to bring the players from both franchises together while celebrating the end of Rocket League’s musical Season 2 and moving fans into Season 3.

Information about the event can be found on Epic’s official site, “In this Llama-Rama event — running from March 25 at 12 PM ET to April 9 at 4 PM ET, 2021 — complete Challenges in Rocket League for rewards in both Rocket League and Fortnite. Also, watch acclaimed DJ and producer Kaskade, the headliner of Rocket League Season 2, perform a concert in Fortnite’s Party Royale on March 26 at 8 PM ET and March 27 at 9 AM ET and 2 PM ET.”

Rocket League will receive its own Kaskade tab for the week in the Item Shop. The tab will feature “…items worthy of a Kaskade concert. The Kaskade bundle will be available for a limited time for 1000 Credits and includes the Huntress-inspired Octane and Dominus Decals, two sets of painted Kaskade Wheels (Orange and Cobalt), and Kaskade’s latest hit “Miles To Go” as a Player Anthem. Plus, for those looking for something extra special, Titanium White Kaskade Wheels will be sold separately in the Item Shop for a limited time starting March 26!” The shop will also feature three Kaskade Player Anthems brought back for one day only on March 29, so grab Flip Reset, Solid Ground and Closer while you can. See more photos of the Kaskade gear available here!

Rocket League’s New Kaskade Gear

Rocket League challenges are listed below, score Fortnite gear by completing them!

CHALLENGE 1: BEYONDER

Description: Play three online matches

Fortnite Reward: Battle Ball Spray

Rocket League Reward: Topper – DJ Yonder

CHALLENGE 2: MORE LLAMA BELL

Description: Get 500 total points in online matches

Fortnite Reward: Llama-Rama Loading Screen

Rocket League Reward: Player Anthem – Llama Bell

CHALLENGE 3: OVER YONDER

Description: Get five Goals, Assists, or Saves in online matches

Fortnite Reward: Everybody Dance! Lobby Track

Rocket League Reward: Octane Decal – DJ Yonder

CHALLENGE 4: UMBRELLA ROYALE

Description: Get five Clears and Centers in online matches

Fortnite Reward: Zooming Wrap

Rocket League Reward: Wheels – Umbrella Royale

CHALLENGE 5: EXTRA ORDINARY

Description: Play one online match in any of the Extra Modes playlists

Fortnite Reward: Turbo Ball! Back Bling

Rocket League Reward: Player Title – Extra Ordinary

CHALLENGE 6: WINNING IS EVERYTHING (ROCKET LEAGUE REWARD ONLY)

Description: Win 10 online matches (Repeatable)

Rocket League Reward: 20,000 XP

Fortnite Rewards From Rocket League

Challenges go live at noon ET this Thursday and run until April 9th at 4pm ET. Throughout the week you’ll have three chances to celebrate the crossover with Kaskade! The concert will air March 26 at 8pm ET, and twice on March 27 at 9am ET and 2pm ET, tune in through Fortnite’s Party Royal or with Fortnite’s picture in picture functionality! Epic’s new XR elements will teleport players and Kaskade between the worlds of Rocket League and Fortnite. The Epic Llama-Rama Crossover is only here for one week, so don’t miss out!