Keanu Reeves Breaking Into Comics and Anime

Keanu Reeves’ comic, BRZRKR, has been picked up by Netflix and is not only getting its own film adaption, but will break into the Anime market as well.

The first comic was released this month and yesterday it was announced that the comic would be brought to the screen as well. Reeves is to both star in and produce the film, so it’s already got some fire behind it.

Exciting news! Netflix is developing a live action film AND follow-up anime series based on Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR, a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. Reeves will produce and star in the film, and voice the anime. pic.twitter.com/RVWEuBCXTJ — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 22, 2021

“BRZRKR is a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. The man known only as “B” is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it.”

BRZRKR #1 Variant Cover

Reeves created BRZRKR from an original idea he had been working on for some time, along with BOOM! Studios, it was published and released this month and sold “over 615,000 copies, making it the highest-selling launch in almost thirty years.” The comic is a 12 book limited series, but now fans will get the chance to see it come to life thanks to Netflix.

With The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 both in progress right now, Reeves is no stranger to big budget action. The actor puts his all into his work, and it will be exciting to watch him bring his very own character to life with BRZRKR.

You can find print copies BRZRKR #1 exclusively in local comic stores or on Boom! Studios’ webstore. The second issue in the series will be released on April 28, 2021 and print issues are sure to sell out quickly. Digital copies of the series can be found through content providers like comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and Madefire.