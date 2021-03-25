Orbital Bullet From Assemble Entertainment Hiting Steam Early Access on April 22

Assemble Entertainment and SmokeStab announced today that their rogue-lite shooter, Orbital Bullet will be available on Steam Early Access starting April 22.

Orbital Bullet is a fast paced 360° action platformer that has you fighting your way though waves of enemies in procedurally generated. With a range of weapons, crafting, upgrades and modifications, Orbital Bullet takes the genre we all know and love, and gives it a fast faced, unique take with the action taking place in a circular pattern.

Orbital Bullet has already taken home several awards, including “Best Concept with Prototype” at GermanDevDays, 2nd prize in the “Prototype Young Talent Award” category at Deutscher Entwicklerpreis 2019, and a nomination for the “Best Student Game” at GDC 2020.

Key Features of Orbital Bullet Include:

The Levels in this Game Go Round and Round…: A rotating 360° level design and gorgeous hybrid 2.5D graphics offers a wholly unique setting for the genre and opens up all-new gameplay elements and mechanics

Harder. Better. Faster. Shoot-ier: In order to make it through deadly ring after deadly ring, players can make themselves — and their guns — more powerful and more effective with a deep crafting and weapon modification system

Climb that Skill Tree: Fight. Die. Improve your character. A ‘branching’ skill tree provides players with endless options for build variety and experimentation. Come back after each death better equipped to die slightly later in the game than you did before.

No Rest for the Weary: A time-saving instant transition feature at the end of each level ensures you don’t get complacent while waiting for the level to load. Keep the action going non-stop and remember the old adage: “I’ll sleep when I’m dead.”

SmokeStab wants feedback from fans to make Orbital Bullet the best it can possibly be, and is inviting early access players to join their official Discord to give feedback. Orbital Bullet will head into Early Access on PC via Steam on April 22nd, 2021.