‘Archer’ and ‘Arrested Development’ Actor Jessica Walter Dies at 80

Emmy-winning actress Jessica Walter passed away in her sleep at 80 years old on Wednesday.

The actress leaves behind more than 60 years worth of work for fans to remember her by. Chances are you knew Walter from something, even if she wasn’t the main character. She had a familiar face to all and stood out in whatever she worked on.

Jessica Walter was best known for her role as Lucille Bluth on Arrested Development on and off from 2003 to 2019. She had played the character for so long that when The New York Times asked her if the character came right back to her after so long, Walter insisted, “You know Lucille is in my DNA now”. She got caught up in a scandal in the same NY Times interview when it was brought up that Jeffrey Tambor harassed her on set. When things got heated, Walter proved she was a class act, stating “Let me just say one thing that I just realized in this conversation. I have to let go of being angry at him. He never crossed the line on our show, with any, you know, sexual whatever. Verbally, yes, he harassed me, but he did apologize. I have to let it go. [Turns to Tambor.] And I have to give you a chance to, you know, for us to be friends again.”

R. I. P. Jessica Walter. What an incredible career, filled with amazing performances. I will forever remember my time with her, watching her bring Lucille Bluth to life. She was one of a kind. All my love and thoughts to her family. — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) March 25, 2021

Fans on Twitter remain in the actress’ corner, even after her passing. Jason Bateman posted a seemingly heartfelt post, saying goodbye to his former cast mate and friend. But those loyal to Walter attacked the actor for his words, claiming he doesn’t mean what he says because he didn’t jump to her defence in the interview in May 2018.

Mallory Archer, Voiced by Jessica Walter

Her IMDB list is long, with her first appearance being in 1951 in TV Series Love of Life. More recently, Jessica Walter was a major part of the animated series, Archer, that has grown a cult following since 2009. Whatever you know Jessica Walter from, you remembered her face and how she made you feel. She was a beloved actress and will be missed by many.