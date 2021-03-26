Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 343 — Keeping Things Light

In this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast, Jordan sits down with Chris and Shak to discuss the allegations of sexual misconducted surrounding Dan Avidan—also known as Danny Sexbang of the band Ninja Sex Party and Game Grumps fame.

They discuss their feelings on the matter, their feelings towards how the fanbase reacted, the intricacies of grooming and it’s prevalence within Youtuber culture; and their commitment to standing behind the survivors. Also, they feel it important to state that these are their personal feelings, and do reflect those of CGMagazine as a business, as no criminal charges have been laid against Avidan.

Things get a little lighter as they discuss the closure of the PSN Store on the PS3, PSP, and PS Vita. Jordan disappears for a while as Chris and Shak discuss Final Fantasy VIII Remastered being brought to Android and iOS, and the shuttering of the Final Fantasy XI mobile reboot. Afterwards, Shak talks about Pierce Brosnan being added to Black Atom as Doctor Fate, and the podcast crew has some thoughts about that.



To bring it home, Shak talks about his love of the Snyder Cut of Justice League. However, Jordan and Chris have some thoughts about the original Justice League, and aren’t totally convinced this one’s as good as Shak says.

About the Casters:

• Jordan Biordi: Managing Editor, host of Pixels & Ink; and part-time Ninja; when he’s not busy combating the forces of evil, he’s writing articles and making videos on the hilariously mediocre Youtube channel: Ninja-Jordan Reviews.

• Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since. When he’s not obsessing over Star Wars, you can find him steaming at twitch.tv/guildtwotaps

• Shakyl Lambert: Shak is a lover of movies, games, comics, and superheroes. When he’s not talking about those aforementioned things, or enjoying Spongebob memes, he’s streaming at twitch.tv/shakexcellence