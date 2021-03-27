Fortnite and Hasbro Teaming Up For Season 6

Fortnite has teamed up with popular toy company: Hasbro, to release The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition—a Season 6 action figure.

The famous battle royale is no stranger to the toy scene, with dozens of action figures based on characters from past seasons, and an entire line of Nerf guns dedicated to the franchise. The Foundation is one of the newest introductions to Season 6, and a must have figure for any collector.

On Hasbro’s official site, they list why to buy The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition, and make note that it is one of seven figures to be released in the collection. They also note:

Includes: The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition figure, Back Bling, and Glider

Special release Fortnite Victory Royale Series The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition figure

The first of The Seven to be released from Hasbro as part of the Victory Royale Series line

Premium collectible figure depicting the fourth member of The Seven

Detailed deco inspired by the character’s in-game appearance

Highly pose-able 6-inch figure with over 20 points of articulation

Comes with detailed Fortnite-inspired Foundational ‘Brella Glider

Includes cape Back Bling that attaches to the figure’s shoulder

Features special package design, exclusive to The Seven figures

The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition ‘Brella Glider

Though who voices The Foundation hasn’t been officially announced, we reported earlier this month that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson himself has had fans buzzing with rumours that this could be him. “The Rock” is no stranger to being an action figure between his WWE career and his role in popular Disney film Moana, but this will be his first appearance as a Fortnite name.

The figure is recommended for ages eight and up and notes a choking hazard for anyone under the age of three. The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition is available for pre-order now for $39.99 with a limit of two per customer. The action figure will be set to ship April 1st, 2022, according to Hasbropulse.com, so get your orders in!