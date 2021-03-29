Turtle Beach Launches New Vulcan Pro Optical-Tactile Keyboard

Roccat, Turtle Beach’s brand of PC peripherals, has announced a new addition to its Vulcan keyboard lineup which will combines the best of their tacticle and linear switches.

The Vulcan Pro Optical Tactile RPG Gaming Keyboard utilizes both the speed of Roccat’s Titan Optical Switch with the “mechanical switch feeling” of their Tactile technology, resulting in response rates “up to 100 times faster than conventional mechanical switches” and a doubled lifespan.

The hybrid keyboard also features a low-profile design, a magnetically detachable palm rest, and mixer-style audio controls. Roccat’s AIMO lighting engine will enable it to synergizes with other compatible devices for vivid RGB illumination, accented by its transparent switch housing.

At $199.99 MSRP, the Vulcan Pro is on sale in the US and on Roccat’s website now, debuting in select regions across Europe later this year.

“Now serious PC gamers have two very fast optical switch options – Tactile or Linear – for the Vulcan Pro, which is our fastest keyboard yet,” said ROCCAT Founder and Turtle Beach’s General Manager of PC Products, René Korte. “Some PC gamers love the smooth ease of our Speed switches, while others prefer a bit more feedback which is where the Tactile switches come into play. Whatever your preference, the Vulcan Pro keyboards feel great, look beautiful on your desktop with their AIMO RGB lighting, and offer a true advantage by being faster than the competition.”

The Optical-Tactile model follows in the footsteps of the Vulcan Pro Optical-Linear and Vulcan TKL Pro models released last fall. Its hybrid switch has a 1.8m actuation point, ideal for both gaming and typing, and a 100 million keystroke lifecycle.

Turtle Beach acquired the German-based peripheral brand in 2019 for $15.6 million, in order to move into the ever-expanding PC gaming market.