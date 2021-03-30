DOOM Fans Spoiled This Week

The DOOM franchise is having a busy week with releases for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and VR platforms.

Gamers new and old have something to look forward to with the releases as they cover nostalgic games with new console upgrades. DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3 will be available for pre-order April 2, with DOOM 3: VR Edition launching yesterday.

Limited Run Games announced that the DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3 will be available for pre-order as a packaged deal. It’s titled DOOM: The Classics Collection and will be available for both Nintendo Switch and PS4. There are three tiers for the package, Standard Edition, Special Edition and the premium Collector’s Edition. The Standard Edition features one cartridge with all three games whereas the Special Edition features “a keycard replica, DOOM disk USB, SteelBook, and more!” Fans can also purchase the premium collector’s edition which “features everything from the Classic Edition, plus a DOOM shadowbox with lights and sound inside a premium, windowed CE box.”

Finally @DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM 3 are together in one package — DOOM: The Classics Collection for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Pre-orders open on Friday, April 2 at 10am ET. See you in Hell! pic.twitter.com/40IfF1Sy9L — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) March 29, 2021

The collection is only being released for the two consoles, leaving some PC DOOM fans less than pleased. The franchise was “born on the PC”, and gamers believe they should have access to the collection on the original platform. With arguments being made that most PCs don’t have optical drives in this day and age, some people argue they should at least have the option to purchase the games.

The fact that there is no physical PC release of this is a huge crime! Very disappointing. DOOM was born on PC! pic.twitter.com/nSEhYzcpcS — BZ (@BZPlasma) March 29, 2021

DOOM 3 has also hit the market for VR platforms as of March 29. The game features both expansions, Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Mission. “In The Lost Mission you are the sole survivor of Bravo Team, tasked with destroying a teleportation relay located deep inside Hell capable of sending an army of demons to Earth. Resurrection of Evil takes place two years after the events of DOOM 3 — you must recover an ancient artifact able to open a portal to Hell and destroy it before the Maledict can use it to exterminate humanity”

Gamers can pre-order DOOM: The Classics Collection starting at $29.99 for the Standard Edition beginning April 2nd at 10am ET for four weeks. DOOM 3 VR Edition is available now for $19.99.