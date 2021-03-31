Brazil’s Independent Games Festival Announces 96 Finalists

BIG, Brazil’s Independent Games Festival, which received more than twenty thousand visitors in 2019, has released their 96 finalists for this year’s event.

The festival is the largest in Latin America and takes place between May 3 and May 9, 2021 and will be sponsored by Xsolla, “a marketing and monetization services tool for developers and distributors.” There were over 510 entries from more than 50 countries and this year they received a record number of subscribers. With the addition of Xsolla, the “Best Game: Xsolla’s Choice” category was added with a giant $10 000 US prize!

Curators whittled down the entries to 96 finalists from 25 countries. This is a new record for the event and signifies the growing gaming presence in Brazil. Though the massive grand prize will only go to one lucky game, every other finalist will receive $500 US.

Here are just SOME of the finalists for Best Game:

A Short Hike (Canada)

Curious Expedition 2 (Germany)

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Denmark)

Genesis Noir (USA)

Interrogation: You Will Be Deceived (Romania)

Liberated (Poland)

Not for Broadcast (United Kingdom)

Pathologic 2 (Russia)

Per Aspera (Argentina)

The Signifier: Director’s Cut (Chile)

Best Brazilian Game finalists include:

Cartomante (Garoa Studios)

Dandy Ace (Mad Mimic)

Enso (Universidade Feevale)

Fobia – St Dinfna Hotel (Pulsatrix Studios)

Hero Among Us (Fire Horse Studio)

Kaze and the Wild Masks (PixelHive)

Red Ronin (Wired Dreams Studio)

Retro Machina (Orbit Studio)

Slash Quest (Big Green Pillow and Mother Gaia)

Truth and Tales (Explot)

Xsolla is bringing a lot to the table as BIG’s sponsor, in addition the monetary prizes they have plenty of other goodies up for grabs. “Other offerings from Xsolla include a complimentary six-month subscription for Xsolla RFP service, free usage of Xsolla Login and Xsolla Launcher products for the periods of Friends & Family and Alpha-test, free custom design mock-ups for Xsolla Launcher, Xsolla Login, landing pages and game forum built on the Xsolla Site Builder, and much more. All this adds up to a stellar $115,000+ USD in cash and prizes for the winners!

Brazil’s Independent Games Festival will be broadcast in its entirety online for free, aside from the business roundtables. The Awards Ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 6 at 8:30pm EDT, make sure to watch!