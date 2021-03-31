Popular Open World Games You Need to Play Right Now

Journey to the Open!

Are you looking for your next great adventure? Do you want to travel to faraway places and see incredible sights? Do you want to meet people, and even sea creatures out of the ordinary? Well, unfortunately, you are still in quarantine and global travel bans are still in place. Sorry, but for our safety (and of those you love) you are gonna have to stay on your couch. But wait for a second, who says you have to leave your couch anymore in order to explore new worlds?! As a matter of fact, you can discover plenty of incredible worlds without having to lift your butt off your seat! Isn’t technology amazing? If you haven’t already tried playing open world games, well, if you’re into travelling and are looking for a new quest, then now is the perfect time to get started!

What Are Open World Games Exactly?

Open world games are sometimes called “sandbox games” or “free-roaming games”. In these types of games, the player is given the freedom to explore a virtual world within the game. That is why they’re called “sandbox games”, just like a playground sandbox, you can create anything you wish! You can choose where to go and how to go about challenging your own way and at your own pace. Basically, you are in control of your character’s narrative. Open-world video games have existed for quite some time now, but the ever-evolving technology, advancement of gaming graphics, and consoles have taken these games to a crazy new level that really transports the players into the game, almost like the Matrix! Get ready to get beautifully lost in the fantasy of these incredible cyber worlds.

Top 3 Open World Games That You Need To Try Right Now

1) The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Are you a fan of magical worlds, beautiful scenery, and fantastical creatures? Voted the best game on Nintendo Switch since its release in 2017, ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ is definitely a must-try game on your list. Both your curiosity and creativity will run wild with this beautifully crafted game. The magical creatures that roam around the world of Zelda are probably my favorite part. It’s not necessarily so much about finishing the game or defeating the bosses but exploring the gorgeous virtual world, going deeper into it, and discovering new things every time you play.

2) Far Cry 5

Now if you want something that mimics but at the same time exaggerates and distorts reality. Then Far Cry 5 is for you. Released in 2018, it is a first-person shooter (FPS) game, wherein you play against a doomsday cult that is threatening your community’s freedom. The game is available on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Personal Computer). To some gamers, it might seem a bit difficult, but don’t you worry, we’ve got your back! Check out these Far Cry 5 cheats to help you make the most out of your gaming experience. Stress less, play more. Go forth and embark on a crazy quest to liberate the people of Hope County, Montana.

3) Grand Theft Auto 5

This is a personal favorite of mine. It is the best game of all time! You know those thoughts in your head every day that you wish you could do in real life, but you just can’t because for one, you can’t afford to, and well… it’s illegal. Now’s your chance! You can do almost anything and everything here on this game! You can get it on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and on your (Personal Computer). One of the most addicting games I have ever come across, GTA 5 is absolutely insane! Whether you battle sharks, run over hookers, run from the po-po, or simply just wreak havoc in the streets, this game is a great outlet to do random stuff like that. Try it out and you’ll see what I’m talking about.

Enjoy The Adventure!

Believe me, once you get a taste of exploring the virtual worlds in these games, time will fly in your real world. While playing the game solo is fun in itself, try playing with your friends, whether together or online, it adds more depth to it because instead of interacting with the computer, you get to socialize with your friends in the virtual world! But be warned, it is highly addictive. So make sure you don’t lose grasp of reality.