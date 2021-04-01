Certain Affinity Celebrating Their Second Year in Toronto

Certain Affinity is one of the largest independent game developers; today they celebrate their second anniversary in Toronto, and they’re going all out for the big day.

Not only did they receive a nomination for Canadian Games Award Studio of the Year, but Certain Affinity has invited game industry veteran Dan Ayoub to their team as their VP of Canadian operations and Toronto’s general manager.

Dan AyouB, Certain Affinity’s VP of Canadian Operations and Toronto’s General Manager

For those who don’t know, Dan Ayoub is a Lebanese Canadian, born and raised in Montreal. He will be leading Certain Afffinity’s Canadian growth efforts by driving business development and marketing functions while overseeing education relations. “Dan is a passionate advocate for education and the power of games for learning and social impact, and serves on the Board of Directors of Games for Change. “

Certain Affinity is confident in their hire, “As our main contact at 343 Industries for many years, we have worked with and respected Dan through many collaborations on the Halo franchise. We’ve always been impressed with his zeal for gaming and his extraordinary leadership skills,” said Max Hoberman, Certain Affinity’s CEO and Founder. “We have ambitious goals and growth plans for our company, and with Dan’s acumen for helping teams achieve their goals and making games accessible to everyone, we know we are set up to exceed all of our expectations.”

Left 4 Dead

With over 250 employees between both their Austin and Toronto studios, Certain Affinity has been in business for over 14 years. The studio has co-developed big name games like Call of Duty, Halo, DOOM and Left 4 Dead, and also develops their own original triple-A titles. They have more than 100 million units sold between their 32 developments over 13 different franchises. Both of their studios work in tandem, and they are currently working on an ambitious unannounced original IP game.

Certain Affinity is being awarded for its dedication to its employees and products with a nomination for “Studio of the Year” from the Canadian Game Awards. It is being recognized alongside studios like EA Motive, The Coalition and Phoenix Labs.

If you’re looking to join the Certain Affinity team, they are currently hiring skilled and passionate team members in both their Austin and their Toronto Studios, you can apply here.