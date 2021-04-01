Resident Evil Village Makes 6’9 Olympian Want to Cosplay

Resident Evil Village’s Lady Dimitrescu has found its real-life counterpart in Olympian Yekaterina Lisina.

The 6ft 9inch athlete posted a video and photos on Instagram cosplaying the much talked about character and people are here for it. With over 30 thousand likes on the photo so far, it has been circulating the internet all day.

Though Lady Dimitrescu comes in at a whopping 9ft 6inches, Lisina is the closest you can get to perfect for her role. The height alone is staggering, but her dark hair and ivory complexion bring the vampiric character to life. Lisina is a Russian model who currently holds a Guinness World Record for the tallest professional model. She also competed for the Russian National Team in basketball in the 2008 Summer Olympics.

The Instagram post was a ploy to pull new followers to her page, she posted “Follow me and I’ll take YOU beyond your imagination….. My team: Dress: @osqurobviously Hair&makeup: @beautybyblas Photo editor: @shotbyshepherd Photo by: @nikolayshlykov My friends: @lugovskav and @themushroomxiii,” giving the team behind her stunning look credit.

Resident Evil isn’t only popular for cosplay news today, as Resident Evil Re:Verse has announced it’s multiplayer open beta test is coming soon, “Play as beloved characters from the Resident Evil series as well as powerful bioweapons in survival horror revenge matches!” The beta has some conditions; players must have a Capcom ID and own either a PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One or PC. PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players will have access to the last-gen versions of the game as well.

Resident Evil Village releases on May 7, 2021, with Resident Evil Re:Verse opening its beta testing from April 8, 2021 at 2am EDT to April 11, 2021 at 2am EDT. Get in on the evil action while you wait for the full games release in less than a week!