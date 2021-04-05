G4 Partnering With WWE for Video Game Competition Series

G4, created by gamers for gamers, has partnered up with WWE for a video game competition series premiering on G4 this fall.

WWE superstar Xavier Woods, AKA Austin Creed, will be hosting the show as its first announced on air talent. The show will pit content creators against one another “to settle scores…with scores.”

Georgia born Xavier Woods is thrilled to be a part of the project, “Getting a shot to be a G4 cast member is incredible and humbling in itself, and I couldn’t be more excited for the chance to have my own show.” He continued, “Not only will I host but I’ll also have a pivotal role to play as the top personalities in gaming try to settle their beef.” The 35-year-old wrestling athlete will get the chance to show off his gaming chops and it will be interesting to see how his charisma transfers to a TV show host, rather than in the ring.

.@G4TV and WWE are partnering for a video game competition series hosted by @AustinCreedWins, set to premiere on @G4TV this fall! https://t.co/5ckbX8Xoq5 — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2021

G4 is just as excited about the partnership as Woods is, “Xavier Woods has become a household name for WWE fans and gamers alike, and he is the perfect fit to headline our new series with G4,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media. “From console and mobile games to WWE’s successful UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, WWE’s influence on gaming is stronger than ever, and having our own gaming series on G4 is the next step in the evolution of the company’s gaming strategy.”

Every April G4 begins its “Epic April celebration, bombarding viewers with talent and programming announcements, running massive giveaways and attention grabbing stunts. The tradition began during the shows first run on-air and continues today with the WWE partnership announcement. This is just the beginning for G4 and WWE, as the next major announcement will take place during WWE’s UUDD WrestleMania Gaming Event on the UpUpDownDown YouTube Channel April 10th at 11am ET. Keep your eyes out for the news!