Loki Fans Get a New Trailer From Disney+

Disney+ released a new trailer for their latest MCU show Loki today.

The trailer gives us a look deeper look into the show’s premise and also features better insight into a new-to-us character, Mobius M. Mobius, played by Owen Wilson. Time travel is eminent in this series, which will be a nice change from previous Marvel Studios Disney+ shows.

The God of Mischief himself is back and… working for the time feds? It appears Loki is locked up and Owen Wilson needs his help — someone always does. On release, Wilson’s character, Mobius, needs Loki to help the Time-Keepers set things right. When Loki picked up the Tesseract he set off a series of new timelines and now they need him to fix it. “Why me?” Loki asks, and is met with, “We need your unique Loki perspective.” We don’t know exactly what this means, but as The God of Mischief, I’m sure he will be breaking a rule or two.

Though we know Tom Hiddleson plays the role of Loki, and now Owen Wilson and Mobius M. Mobius, not much else has been released for the series. IMDB has listed Richard E. Grant and a few others as unnamed characters. My guess is as the series plays out, we may see some more familiar names pop up, much like Sharon Carter and Baron Zemo on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Loki is the third in a series of Marvel Studios shows being released to Disney+ this year. First of the releases, WandaVision, was met with rave reviews and fans couldn’t get enough. Though The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has had a massive audience for the first episode at over 1.7 million households tuning in — more than its predecessor WandaVision — it hasn’t been met with the same enthusiasm that the Scarlet Witch and Vision received. Forced comedic bickering and lackadaisical combat and action has left the show’s fans disappointed.

Tom Hiddleson reprising the role of Loki will no doubt bring sarcasm and chaos to his title show, and the addition of comedic actor Owen Wilson is sure to only put boundaries further. Loki will release six episodes beginning June 11, 2021, so make sure you have Disney+ to catch them there!