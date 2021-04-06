The Walking Dead: Survivors Gets a Release Date

The Walking Dead: Survivors has officially announced their launch on April 12, 2021 for iOS and Android.

The mobile strategy game is being published by Elex who made the announcement earlier today. The game is based on The Walking Dead comics by Skybound and will feature 80+ characters from the series, including some beloved favourites.

The mobile game has been highly anticipated with more than 1.5 million pre-registrations. Survivors will be required to build their own town to fight and survive through the zombie apocalypse. Choose which kind of survivor you’ll play and make strategic choices to get you through your day to day. Fortify your town or explore beyond the barrier and prepare for combat. Here are some of the popular characters you can main:

Rick – A Combat Survivor focused on fighting off walkers. He wields a rifle, an axe and his skills increase damage.

This launch comes right on the heel end of The Walking Dead season 10 finale, “Here’s Negan”. The second half of season 10 premiered this year after a record low midseason finale in October 2020. The series’ viewership had been steadily declining, and fans haven’t been entirely satisfied since the show returned this past February with its five episode release focusing closely on specific characters. The finale focused on everyone’s favourite villain, Negan, and how he came to be the man he is today. The Walking Dead must have done something right, with over 12.4 million viewers tuning in to see how his story plays out, “AMC’S “THE WALKING DEAD” FINALE DELIVERS 12.4 MILLION VIEWERS AND 8.1 MILLION ADULTS 18-49 MAKING IT LARGEST AUDIENCE IN SERIES HISTORY”. Season 10 ended with a record high viewership, so we will have to wait and see what the finale of the series in season 11 brings to the table for its fans.

Head back into the zombie apocalypse while you wait for season 11 with The Walking Dead: Survivors launching April 12, 2021 with pre-registration still available now. More information can be found at the games official Twitter page here.