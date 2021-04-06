Tonight Show Host Jimmy Fallon Makes Twitch Debut with Among Us

Jimmy Fallon will be making his Twitch debut today playing the popular game Among Us with his Tonight Show guests.

The host is famous for his late night segments in which he will do almost anything to get a laugh including popular sketches like Slow Jam The News, The History of Dance, Egg Russian Roulette and Thank You Notes. This will be the first time The Tonight Show brings its segments to Twitch which is truly a sign of how times have changed.

Though this will be the first time we see late night streaming live, Fallon is no stranger to video games. Back in 2017 The Tonight Show was given the opportunity to air the first public demonstration of the Nintendo Switch, that segment included a now popular reaction from Nintendo game director Shigeru Miyamoto. The talk show often jumps at the chance to hit popular trends head on, and this will be no different with Twitch.

Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show premiering the Nintendo Switch

The Tonight Show will be killing two crewmates with one stone so to speak by not only playing off the popularity of Among Us, but also jumping on the celebrity Twitch trend. Jimmy Fallon is joining the likes of Terry Crews, T-Pain, Mike Shinoda, Deadmau5 and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the streaming platform. Celebrities have been flocking to Twitch to connect with fans more directly — sometimes even showing a little of their less than flattering side, like when Snoop Dogg rage quit in the middle of a live stream.

Jimmy Fallon and guests — now streaming partners — Questlove, Tariq Trotter and Kirk Douglas will be live-streaming the new Among Us Airship Map with Stranger Things stars Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo. The stream will be live on Jimmy Fallon’s Twitch page today, April 6, at 3:45 pm PT/ 6:45pm ET, and will air portions of the segment next week during The Tonight Show broadcast. Fallon will also be accepting donations to Feeding America — a nonprofit network of food banks — during his stream, If you can’t make it to the stream, you can also make donations to the organization here.