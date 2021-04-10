ViewSonic Releases Budget Friendly VX18 Series Monitors

ViewSonic has released the VX18 Series, a family of budget friendly monitors and a welcome boost to your gaming and viewing experience.

ViewSonic is quickly becoming a staple in the gaming community and is helping players build their dream PC set-ups without breaking the bank. The VX18 Series features Screen Sizes from 24- to 34-inches, Resolutions from 1080p to 2K, and High Refresh Rates. The series is perfect for gamers and households on a budget.

Take a look at the VX18 Series below:

VX2418-P-MHD

24-inch monitor with native Full HD (1920×1080) resolution

Sleek, frameless design for seamless viewing and multiple monitor set-up

165Hz (w/DisplayPort) refresh rate and a 1ms (MPRT) response time

Adaptive Sync technology; exclusive ViewMode™ presets for optimized screen performance

Connectivity options include 2 HDMI (v1.4) and DisplayPort (v1.2)

Available May for an estimated street price of $194* [USD]

VX2718-P-MHD

27-inch monitor with native Full HD (1920×1080) resolution

Sleek, frameless design for seamless viewing and multiple monitor set-up

165Hz (w/DisplayPort) refresh rate and a 1ms (MPRT) response time

Adaptive Sync technology; exclusive ViewMode™ presets for optimized screen performance

Connectivity options include 2 HDMI (v1.4) and DisplayPort (v1.2)

Available now for an estimated street price of $215* [USD]

VX2718-PC-MHD

27-inch monitor with native Full HD (1920×1080) resolution

1500R curved screen

165Hz (w/DisplayPort) refresh rate and a 1ms (MPRT) response time

Adaptive Sync technology; exclusive ViewMode™ presets for optimized screen performance

Connectivity options include 2 HDMI (v1.4) and DisplayPort (v1.2)

Available April for an estimated street price of $205* [USD]

VX2718-2KPC-MHD

27-inch monitor with native QHD (2560×1440) resolution

1500R curved screen

165Hz (w/DisplayPort) refresh rate and a 1ms (MPRT) response time

Adaptive Sync technology; exclusive ViewMode™ presets for optimized screen performance

Connectivity options include 2 HDMI (v2.0) and DisplayPort (v1.2)

Available April for an estimated street price of $276* [USD]

VX3218-PC-MHD

32-inch monitor with native Full HD (1920×1080) resolution

1500R curved screen

165Hz (w/DisplayPort) refresh rate and a 1ms (MPRT) response time

Adaptive Sync technology; exclusive ViewMode™ presets for optimized screen performance

Connectivity options include 2 HDMI (v1.4) and DisplayPort (v1.2)

Available April for an estimated street price of $276* [USD]

VX3418-2KPC

34-inch monitor with native WQHD (3440×1440) resolution

1500R curved screen 144Hz (w/DisplayPort) refresh rate and a 1ms (MPRT) response time

Adaptive Sync technology; exclusive ViewMode™ presets for optimized screen performance

Connectivity options include 2 HDMI (v2.0) and 2 DisplayPort (v1.4)

Available June for an estimated street price of $450* [USD]

The company is looking out for gamers and households by keeping the current economic situation in mind while launching their new line, “With the VX18 line of monitors, ViewSonic is able to provide budget-conscious users with the features they want for gaming and entertainment,” said Jenny Faber, product manager at ViewSonic America. “As social distancing and remote work continues to influence our daily activities, homes have been transformed into digital retreats where we can connect, work, and play. Bedrooms, kitchens, and recreation rooms are now primary spaces for virtual work, distance learning, and entertainment.”

The pandemic has changed the way people work, learn, watch and game and ViewSonic has been quick to adapt to buyers needs. With the new VX18 Series users can prioritize their needs and work within their budget to find a product that fits their situation and still delivers excellent quality at any price point.

The ViewSonic VX18 Series is available now. For more information, or to purchase, visit https://www.viewsonic.com/us/ or follow them on Twitter.