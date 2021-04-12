Baldwin Hills Star Gerren Taylor Gone Too Soon

Former Baldwin Hills Star Gerren Taylor has passed away at the tender age of 30.

Friends and fans have been pouring their hearts out on social media, saying goodbye to the star who was taken from us too soon. People are hoping to hear a cause of death soon, as no information has been released officially. Taylor is survived by a young daughter.

Born Ashley Taylor Gerren, the reality star was originally scouted as a model when she was just 12. She became the youngest model to sign with LA Models runway division, often sparking controversy. It is said that her age was often hid from clients she worked for, but she “has the height. She has the walk. And she looks natural, fresh, and beautiful,” LA Models President Heinz Holba was quoted saying in 2003.

Taylor starred on the BET reality series Baldwin Hills from 2007 to 2009. The show followed “neighbours and sometimes friends as they face the fact that it’s not where you’re from, it’s where you’re at.” Many of her BET co-stars have reached out on Twitter, mourning their fellow star. Her co-star Moriah J wrote, “Safe travels Gerren”, the two rose to fame together on the first season of the series.

BETs Baldwin Hills Cast

Taylor spoke as herself in America the Beautiful, a documentary focused on standards in the beauty industry, it “illuminates the issue by covering every base. Child models, plastic surgery, celebrity worship, airbrushed advertising, dangerous cosmetics – no rock is left unturned.”

Though no official cause of death has been released, it is said that the 30-year-old star passed away in her sleep. Rumours are spreading on Twitter that the celebrity suffered from Lupus, a chronic and complex autoimmune disease which could explain her passing at such a young age. There is no doubt that fans, family and friends will be waiting to hear the official news.