Joseph Siravo – Johnny Boy Soprano – Dead at 66

Actor Joseph Siravo, famous for his role as Johnny Boy Soprano, has passed away on Sunday after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

His friend and fellow actor, Garry Pastore, said a heartfelt goodbye on Instagram last night, confirming that the actor had passed on. Known to many as Tony Sopranos father, Siravo had a fulfilling career on screen and on stage. He has been on multiple variations of Law & Order, Elementary, Made In Jersey, American Crime Story, and most recently For Life.

Siravo had a thrilling career on stage as well. He appreared as Gyp DeCarlo in the first nation tour of Jersey Boys; his fellow actors remember him on Twitter, “If ever an actor was born to play Gyp DeCarlo in ‘Jersey Boys,’ it was Joe Siravo,” tweeted Miles Aubrey, Siravo’s co-star in the musical. “He was the patriarch of our touring cast, a loving father, and one hell an actor.” The Thespian also appeared in award-winning play Oslo, Conversations With My Father alongside Tony Shalhoub and took part in the musical The Light in the Piazza. He had a presence on stage and on screen that will not be forgotten.

Fans of The Sopranos have flooded Twitter with their favourite moments with Siravo, talking about favourite moments in the show, or simply fond memories they had of his character, “We love you Johnny Boy, send our love to the house.”

We love you Johnny Boy , send our love to the house 🏡 💫 👊

Though Siravo has passed, his character will live on in the new movie The Many Saints of Newark slated to released in September 2021. The film will follow the younger years of Tony Soprano, with Jon Bernthal taking on Siravo’s former role of Tony’s father. Bernthal seems to master every role he receives, so there is no doubt he will be honoured to take on the challenge and pay homage to Siravo’s legendary character.