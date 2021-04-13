Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: New Cast And Gameplay Details

More details continue to trickle out for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the PlayStation 5-exclusive DLC scenario, including its new voice cast.

Intergrade will include a sizeable cast in itself, featuring Suzie Yeung as its protagonist, the spunky materia thief Yuffie Kisaragi. Yeung has a long list of roles in various anime series, such as Sword Art Online and Attack on Titan. She shared on Twitter that her friend Alejandro Saab, who voiced Jules in Final Fantasy VII Remake, helped her get the audition, and thanked Square Enix for “trusting me with [Yuffie’s] legacy.”

Her companion, fellow ninja Sonon Kusakabe, will be voiced by Aleks Le. Le is already credited for minor voices in the core game, and has also appeared in Marvel’s Avengers, Astral Chain, and Demon Slayer. Daman Mills will portray Weiss, “the sadistic ruler of Shinra’s top-secret underground research center Deepground.” He is also known as the voice of Freiza in Dragon Ball Super and Titus in Borderlands 3.

Yuffie swaps between close- and long-range attacks with her oversized shuriken and elemental ninjutsu. (Square Enix)

Weiss first appeared as an antagonist in the PS2 spin-off Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII, while Deepground already made an unexpected appearance in Final Fantasy VII Remake. In Compilation of Final Fantasy VII titles, Yuffie and Weiss were portrayed by Christy Carlson Romano, Mae Whitman, and David Boat.

Rounding out the cast of new characters are Griffin Puatu as Zhijie, Ashley Boettcher as Nayo, David Goldstein as Billy Bob, and Daniel Amerman as Polk.

Square Enix also provided more details on how Yuffie’s abilities will work in Final Fantasy VII Remake. Her unique ability is Throw, hurling her massive shuriken toward foes. Before she uses Retrieve to get it back, she employs long-range Elemental Ninjutsu, switching between fire, ice, lightning, and wind. This affinity also ties in to another ability, Banishment, which scales depending on how many ATB units were spent before its use. Rounding out her kit is Windstorm, which damages nearby enemies and launches them for follow-ups.

Yuffie appears to round out the existing party members with her mix of close- and long-range abilities. But for now, players will have to wait for further details on the next installment of Final Fantasy VII Remake and how she will officially meet Cloud’s party. Intergrade‘s special chapter, “EPISODE INTERmission,” will see her infiltrate Midgar to steal a powerful materia, and will nearly cross paths with Barrett and Tifa after they return from the second Mako Reactor mission without Cloud.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Interlude is the enhanced PlayStation 5 port of the original game. PS4 players can upgrade to the PS5 version at no charge, but will need to purchase the INTERmission DLC for $19.99 USD when it launches on June 10.