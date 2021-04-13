Fortnite Teams up with Horizon Zero Dawn

Epic Games and Fortnite are teaming up with popular RPG Horizon Zero Dawn, bringing Aloy and some familiar gear to the Primal Season.

Aloy seems like a perfect choice to join Chapter 2 Season 6, after all, she was raised in a post-apocalyptic world, so she’ll fit right in. Fans will recognize many of the items being made available this Thursday including her Blaze Canister Back Bling, Aloy’s Spear Pickaxe, Glinthawk Glider, Shield-Weaver Wrap, the Heart-rizon Emote, and only appearing in the bundle, the Aloy the Skywatcher Loading Screen. PlayStation 5 players will be able to unlock the exclusive Ice Hunter Aloy Style.

Horizon Zero Dawn, Fortnite bundle

Along with the Aloy Outfit release, Fortnite will open up the Aloy Cup beginning on April 14 exclusive to PlayStation consoles. “The Aloy Cup rewards precision and mastery fitting of its namesake when utilizing the Bow. Compete against other PS4 or PS5 players to be the last one standing in each game, but eliminating opponents using a bow will earn additional points.” Victory Royale will require award 35 points with some points lost each for subsequent place. Each elimination will award you two points and eliminations with a bow will award you eight points. Grab a partner and load in on Wednesday to win your Horizon Zero Dawn bundle early.

Fortnite & Horizon Zero Dawn team up for the Aloy Cup

Fortnite is featuring some strong female characters as of late, and that continues with the Team up! Aloy & Lara Limited Time Mode. Teams will play in duos, automatically outfitted as either Aloy or Tomb Raider Heroine Lara Croft. Aloy will be loot-locked with a craftable bow, and Lara will feature Dual Pistols. Weapons will be upgradable, so keeping an eye out for wildlife will be crucial to win the Primal Victory Royale. Team up! Aloy & Lara Limited Time Mode begins April 16 at 9am ET util April 18 at 9am ET.

Horizon Zero Dawn & Tomb Raider invade Fortnite with Team Up! Aloy & Lara Limited Time Mode.

Its a busy week for Fortnite and Horizon Zero Dawn. Events kick off with the Aloy Cup on April 14, the Horizon Zero Dawn bundle on April 15, and Team up! Aloy & Lara Limited Time Mode on April 16 at 9am ET. Make sure to check it out, and PlayStation players don’t forget to grab your exclusives, I know I will!