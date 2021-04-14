Dead by Daylight Mobile Celebrates 1st Anniversary

Multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight Mobile has hit its one-year anniversary and is celebrating in big ways!

Not only has the game reached several milestones in the past year, but they have decided to treat fans to a slew of content being released in the coming weeks. Anniversary Gift Boxes are being made available for free and will contain past collections allowing players to dress as their favourite killers in their new swag.

Next week, from April 19 to April 25th, Dead by Daylight Mobile will release the Summer Camp collection, also available via Gift Boxes. Summer Camp will feature featuring breezy outfits for Dwight, Meg, The Nurse and The Trapper. The Back to School collection will be available the following week, from April 26th to May 2nd, and will feature the Campus Cool outfit for Claudette and the Lost Cause outfit for the Legion.

The big finale to the year’s end content celebrating will be the All-Kill chapter releasing on May 3rd, 2021. All-Kill is a term that refers to a song or album that takes the top spot on all eight Korean music charts, giving us a little insight on what kind of theme to expect from the chapter. “All-Kill explores the vibrant and exciting world of K-pop music and culture, with a dark twist. It introduces a new Killer: The Trickster and a new Survivor: Yun-Jin Lee.”

Dead by Daylight Mobile was developed by About Behaviour Interactive, Canada’s largest independent game developer and publisher. The company partners with massive brands like Activision, Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony, so it is no secret that they know the recipe to success which they have displayed with this ever-growing game. The mobile franchise has reached 17 million downloads between iOS and Android since launch and is continuing to thrive while heading into its second year. Launchin on April 16, 2020, Dead by Daylight Mobile reached its first million downloads in 48 hours and almost 60 million trials played.

With iconic characters like Bill from Left4Dead, the Demogorgon from Stranger Things, Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Pyramid Head from Silent Hill, its no surprise that horror fans flock to Dead by Daylight Mobile. Here’s to 17 million downloads! We can’t wait to see what the next year brings. Jump into the game beginning April 19th to experience new in game items and content!