Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern to Star in The Son

Acclaimed actors Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern are to star in Florian Zeller’s film The Son.

Zeller is directing his sophomore film following the success of The Father. The film won two BAFTAs and is currently nominated for six Academy Awards for Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Editing, Production Design, Leading Actor and Supporting Actress. The Son was adapted by Zeller and Christopher Hampton from Zeller’s previously successful play.

Viewers will follow Jackman’s character, Peter, as he navigates busy life with a new partner and baby. His life is tossed into chaos when ex-wife Kate, played by Dern, turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas. Instantly the audience knows something is amiss with him as he is troubled, distant and angry. Nicholas decides to move back home with his father who strives to be a better parent. The weight of his condition takes its toll on the family as they strive to maintain the bonds that hold them together.

Florian Zeller’s The Father

Writer-director Florian Zeller says, “The Son is a deeply human story which, I believe, connects us all; I hope audiences will be profoundly moved by this family’s journey. Both Hugh and Laura naturally convey great warmth, compassion, and vulnerability… inviting our audience to embrace and feel every moment. The story is set in a vibrant and very much alive New York, an important character. The movie should make us call family and friends to tell them that they are wholly loved and not alone.”

The Son is being produced by See-Saw Films with Hugh Jackman as one of many Executive Producers. See-Saw’s Iain Canning and Emile Sherman say, “Having been lucky enough to see The Father at Sundance 2019 we knew that Florian was a uniquely talented filmmaker. The Son is a story that needs to be told — a story that rings an alarm. Through examining the human condition and our vulnerabilities, this film will strike a chord with audiences and leave an indelible mark on all who see it.”

News of the film was released today. With a slew of awards behind both the actors and production team of the film The Son will be the one to watch for award season in the future.