Gothic Thriller The Oak Room Gets Canadian Release

Northern Gothic Thriller The Oak Room will be available on all major Canadian VOD and digital platforms on April 27, 2021.

Black Fawn Distribution has acquired the rights to distribute the film across Canada, with Lightbulb Film Distribution overseeing the film’s release in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand at the end of April. Gravitas Ventures recently released the film in the United States.

The film takes place during a raging snowstorm, where a drifter returns home to the blue-collar bar located in the remote Canadian town where he was born. When he offers to settle an old debt with a grizzled bartender by telling him a story, the night’s events quickly spin into a dark tale of mistaken identities, double-crosses and shocking violence.

RJ Mitte from Breaking Bad leads the film opposite Peter Outerbridge from Suicide Squad. “It was an amazing experience working with Cody and the Black Fawn team to tell the unique and surreal story in The Oak Room,” states RJ Mitte. “From the cast to the crew in Canada, where we filmed this, it was such a great group to work with. I’m so excited for this project to come out.”

The Oak Room – Black Fawn Distribution

The distribution team is just as excited as the cast and crew, “The Oak Room is a completely engrossing film experience,” states Black Fawn Distribution’s Sales Manager CF Benner. “You’ll hear the wind, you’ll feel the cold, and you’ll sense the walls closing in around you. The Oak Room is an intriguing jigsaw puzzle of a film that’s rooted in classic storytelling and gothic tension. There’s a lot more going on beneath the surface of this film and I guarantee you’ll be thinking about it long after the screen fades to black.”

The film premiered at Fantasia International Film Festival, taking home the award for Best Canadian Feature. From there, The Oak Room enthralled audiences at Telluride Horror Show and went on to winning the Audience Award at UK’s Grimmfest and the Best Feature Film Award and South African Horrorfest.

Be sure to check out The Oak Room on April 27, 2021 on major Canadian VOD and digital platforms.