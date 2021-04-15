Amazing Games From The Last Decade Everyone Should Play On Their PC

The 2010s have gifted us with an incredible amount of game titles to enjoy in our leisure time. PC gamers have such a wide variety of options that cater to their preferences, and it’s almost impossible to choose just a few titles to highlight. A newcomer to the platform can easily feel overwhelmed with the number of subgenres and divided opinions. However, some titles stand out due to their impact on the community as a whole, and here we share some amazing games from the last decade that people should play on their PC if they’re interested in trying a classic video game by now.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Bethesda

Bethesda presented the fifth release of their classic IP based on the world of Tamriel at the beginning of the decade. Until this day, the latest generation of consoles includes a port of this instant classic for a good reason. Skyrim was all about the emotion and freedom of choice that came with the big world filled with quests, characters, stories, and lore, managing to allure a new generation of gamers into this open-world fantasy while still hitting that nostalgic feel for older fans of the saga. The PC version was the only way you could add mods for a very long time before the developers added the notorious Creation Club to all platforms, which has helped keep this classic title as vibrant and exciting as it was a decade ago.

Grand Theft Auto 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 – Rockstar Games

It’s hard to describe the impact that Rockstar Games’ titles have on the gaming industry. However, when official announcements appeared for a new open-world game of their Grand Theft Auto saga, players worldwide went insane. For a good reason, GTA 5 telecharger became an instant hit from the moment of its release in 2013, and nowadays, the developers are still offering updates and patches for the community frequently. Perhaps the most insane part of GTA 5’s story is that Rockstar Games never foresaw the huge success their multiplayer would have, allowing players to join a server with up to 16 players at a time through peer-to-peer connection rather than having centralized servers. Whether you decide to enjoy the memorable single-player story arch or jump straight into multiplayer, Grand Theft Auto 5 has earned a spot in the gaming hall of fame with good reason.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is A benchmark title for RPGs, CD Projekt Red launched this title in 2015 after they had already released two games exploring the characters and stories culminating in this release. People were instantly blown away by the writing’s quality and depth surrounding Geralt, the main character. Side Quests were filled with memorable stories and thrilling hunts to enjoy. Every decision made by the players was more impactful when you had such a well-written character instead of a blank slate.

While these triple-A titles may demand a lot of resources from your computer, they’re amazing games that you should consider trying to play if you’re able to get your hands on them. Otherwise, don’t hesitate to continue searching for more recommendations since many indie developers have released hundreds of unique titles for your enjoyment.