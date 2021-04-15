Warrior To Arrive on HBO Max For Season 3

The third season of the Bruce Lee-inspired drama Warrior will air on HBO Max, moving from Cinemax.

Executive produced by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee) and Justin Li (Star Trek Beyond, Fast & Furious 9), Warrior is based on an eight-page treatment written decades ago by martial arts legend Bruce Lee. His daughter and the executor of his estate, Shannon Lee, also serves as executive producer.

The first two seasons are now streaming on HBO Max, and will be followed later by the third season, as announced by HBO Chief Content Officer, Casey Bloys.

Warrior, starring Andrew Koji, will find new life on HBO Max. (IMDB)

“Justin, Jonathan, and I were thrilled when Warrior was put on HBO platforms to be discovered by a whole new legion of fans,” said Lee. “Now we are excited and grateful for the opportunity to do another season, and we applaud HBO Max for understanding the importance of telling this story and for continuing to support this level of representation in our industry. I just know that my father is grinning right now to see this show he dreamed of so long ago continuing to beat the odds. We have every intention of delivering the same high level of meaningful storytelling and Gung Fu action in season 3!”

Starring Andrew Koji as Ah Sahm, Warrior is set in the late 19th century, during the Tong Wars in San Francisco’s Chinatown. Ah Sahm comes to America in search of his sister and becomes embroiled in the conflict between rival gangs. Lee found her father’s original notes for the series, which he had pitched to Warner Bros. She connected with Li after his documentary Finishing the Game: The Search for a New Bruce Lee, and united to present the legend’s vision as authentically as possible.

The series also features Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Maria-Elena Laas, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen, Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones and Perry Yung.

“Warrior introduced viewers to a distinct world from the past, executed with dynamic action and relevant storytelling, with a brilliant cast led by Andrew Koji,” said Bloys. “We can’t wait to see what Jonathan, Justin and Shannon will bring to the next chapter of this series on HBO Max.”

There is no word on when the third season will air, but for now fans can rest assured that the series will live on after Cinemax ceased production on original programming last year.