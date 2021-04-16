Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 346

  • Jordan Biordi | 
    Apr 16, 2021
In this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast, Jordan and Chris are joined by newcomer, and Twitch up-and-comer: Debbie “Gluxbox.”

They sit down to talk about the Nintendo Indie World Showcase; mostly the bigger names in announcements such as the “procedurally generated road trip,” Road 96; the interestingly artistic, narratively driven: Last Stop, and Hindsight; the fresh runner with a banging soundtrack: Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield; the chilled out, newly stylized OlliOlli World; and of course, the newest retro-styled return of the Beat Em’ Up icon: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. 

Afterwards; Jordan, Chris and Deb discuss the rumours that the creators of the classic, early Internet virtual pet site Neopets, are considering bringing the property to the Nintendo Switch. The gang discusses some fond memories of the Flash-based legend and how it could possibly work on the Switch. 

To end the Podcast, Jordan talks a bit about Nartia Boy; the new indie, side-scrolling hack n’ slash that looks like TRON meets Blasphemous. While Jordan thinks it does a lot of things right, there’s a lot of places where you can see it could have been better. After that, Deb talks a little about Cozy Grove; a cute little sort of life sim where you find different ways to help out ghosts. 

  • Jordan Biordi: Managing Editor, host of Pixels & Ink; and part-time Ninja; when he’s not busy combating the forces of evil, he’s writing articles and making videos on the hilariously mediocre Youtube channel: Ninja-Jordan Reviews.
  • Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since. When he’s not obsessing over Star Wars, you can find him steaming at twitch.tv/guildtwotaps 
  • Debbie “Gluxbox”: Deb is a no-nonsense gamer, cosplayer, blogger, and Twitch streamer. When she’s not obsessing over Animal Crossing on Twitter, she can be found streaming Monster Hunter Rise, Harvest Moon, and Mario Kart 8 on Twitch at twitch.tv/gluxbox
