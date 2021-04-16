Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 346

In this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast, Jordan and Chris are joined by newcomer, and Twitch up-and-comer: Debbie “Gluxbox.”

They sit down to talk about the Nintendo Indie World Showcase; mostly the bigger names in announcements such as the “procedurally generated road trip,” Road 96; the interestingly artistic, narratively driven: Last Stop, and Hindsight; the fresh runner with a banging soundtrack: Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield; the chilled out, newly stylized OlliOlli World; and of course, the newest retro-styled return of the Beat Em’ Up icon: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

Afterwards; Jordan, Chris and Deb discuss the rumours that the creators of the classic, early Internet virtual pet site Neopets, are considering bringing the property to the Nintendo Switch. The gang discusses some fond memories of the Flash-based legend and how it could possibly work on the Switch.

To end the Podcast, Jordan talks a bit about Nartia Boy; the new indie, side-scrolling hack n’ slash that looks like TRON meets Blasphemous. While Jordan thinks it does a lot of things right, there’s a lot of places where you can see it could have been better. After that, Deb talks a little about Cozy Grove; a cute little sort of life sim where you find different ways to help out ghosts.