Rumours of Square Enix Receiving Offers to Sell

Square Enix has made a statement regarding today’s Bloomberg post claiming the company was gearing up to be sold.

Bloomberg Japan released news today that several companies were taking interest in Square Enix, though they didn’t name anyone specifically. With more recent acquisitions like Microsoft taking over Bethesda, the news – though shocking – seemed truly plausible.

Since the original post, Square Enix released a statement regarding the M&A rumours. The message was short, but clear, “Bloomberg has reported today that there is interest from several buyers to acquire Square Enix. However, this report is not based on any announcement by SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LT We do not consider selling off the company or any part of its businesses, nor have we received any offer from any third party to acquire the company or any part of its businesses.”

Square Enix here in Japan just reacted officially, shooting down the rumor: https://t.co/HIzftxthGR https://t.co/jrwy2mbgHn pic.twitter.com/envQ33gIKO — Dr. Serkan Toto / Kantan Games Inc. (@serkantoto) April 16, 2021

Fans are flocking to the news, some claiming that this is what the company HAS to say, regardless of what is actually going on behind the scenes, leaving people to believe that we still don’t truly know what is in store for Square Enix overall. What we do know is that at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Square Enix went into lunch at +13.80%, which is no small fluctuation. But Financials and stock movements, especially with their investor relations arm, are one area companies never play around. With this statement Square Enix has shown the original story is DOA at this point.

It is being rumoured that the news was spread specifically to manipulate the stock market, much like what happened earlier this year when Reddit users caused a flux in GameStop’s stock. Twitter users are claiming what is happening with the Final Fantasy company “Sounds familiar”. Business Insider reported way back in 2013 that Bloomberg News, in fact, pays reporters MORE if their story affects the stock market, giving them good reason to jump on the Square Enix rumours.

It seems the rumours have been put to rest by Square Enix. We will continue updating the story if more information becomes available.