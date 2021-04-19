Famitsu Sales Figures Show Continued Monster Hunter Rise Dominance in Japan

Famitsu sales figures have been released in Japan for the week of April 5th-April 11th, 2021 detailing the top-selling games.

Showing exceptional numbers, Monster Hunter Rise continues to trend ahead of Monster Hunter World’s PS4 release, while Nintendo Switch software did well across the board.

Monster Hunter Rise has held the top spot in the charts since its launch on March 26th and the top 20 has also seen very little change in terms of placement. While a majority of the Nintendo Switch software saw a downward trend in numbers, they continue to dominate the charts anyway with 29 of the 30 top spots going to the handheld juggernaut.

The biggest change on the board has Outriders’ PS4 numbers dropping out of the top 10, all the way down to 28th. Outriders is currently the only non-Nintendo-Switch title hitting top-selling numbers, but based on the current downward trajectory, that may change in next week’s numbers.

Hardware-wise, Nintendo Switch numbers have dropped around 40,000 units from last week, but stay ahead of the year-to-date numbers from last year by nearly 100,000 units. PS5 saw a significant 25% increase in sales numbers while Xbox Series X numbers were cut by more than half.

Software Numbers for April 5th-11th versus Lifetime Sales:

01. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) {2021.03.26} – 194,327 / 1,774,063

02. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) {2021.02.12} – 21,590 / 642,106

03. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) {2020.11.19} – 12,920 / 2,101,505

04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} – 10,439 / 3,774,112

05. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} – 10,154 / 2,501,449

06. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} – 9,408 / 1,892,400

07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} – 7,835 / 4,236,044

08. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} – 7,406 / 6,727,920

09. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} – 4,783 / 3,836,779

10. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} – 4,634 / 4,023,912

11. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} – 4,161 / 677,068

12. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} – 3,545 / 1,858,412

13. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous) {2021.02.25} – 2,915 / 269,842

14. [NSW] Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2021.02.10} – 2,695 / 62,297

15. [NSW] Apex Legends: Champion Edition (Electronic Arts) {2021.03.18} – 2,354 / 21,082

16. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} – 2,199 / 1,804,987

17. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} – 2,087 / 1,084,206

18. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) {2020.06.25} – 2,056 / 137,185

19. [NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) {2020.11.12} – 1,880 / 150,434

20. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} – 1,729 / 1,051,241

21. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} – 1,712 / 2,224,385

22. [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer) {2020.12.03} – 1,652 / 88,062

23. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix) {2020.12.04} – 1,614 / 87,682

24. [NSW] Bravely Default II (Square Enix) {2021.02.26} – 1,507 / 134,858

25. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} – 1,454 / 759,593

26. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2020.10.30} – 1,406 / 556,022

27. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2018.07.19} – 1,388 / 585,212

28. [PS4] Outriders (Square Enix) {2021.04.01} – 1,370 / 7,966

29. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco) {2019.07.25} – 1,352 / 578,474

30. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) {2020.07.09} – 1,324 / 295,797

Additionally, top five numbers for Taiwan and South Korea mirror much of the sentiment found in Japanese sales figures, with the interesting difference being Monster Hunter Rise already has slumped to the second spot in South Korea, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons taking back the top spot this week.

A next-gen launch of Judgment onto PS5 and Xbox Series X, next month’s launch of Resident Evil: Village, and New Pokémon Snap hitting Nintendo Switch at the end of April will be the big-hitters to watch in the coming weeks.