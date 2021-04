Get hands on experience in the Wizarding World with the all new LEGO Harry Potter sets now available for pre-order.

Fans can choose one or all of the eight new releases to build and experience the Harry Potter universe. Pre-orders opened on April 16. Here is a look at what LEGO has to offer:

LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™: Polyjuice Potion Mistake – Builders can join Harry, Ron and Hermione as they brew the powerful Polyjuice potion in Moaning Myrtle’s bathroom and transform as they gulp the potion. Don’t forget to explore the hidden tunnel beneath the sink.

LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™: Fluffy Encounter – Young witches and wizards can try their luck at sneaking past the giant, 3-headed dog, and reaching the trapdoor before Fluffy wakes!

LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogsmeade™ Village Visits – Take a trip to the snowy village of Hogsmeade to buy tongue-tingling acid pops from Honeydukes™ or order a refreshing Butterbeer at the Three Broomsticks.

LEGO® Harry Potter™ Chamber of Secrets – Budding builders can join the action in the Chamber of Secrets as Harry battles against Tom Riddle and the Giant Basilisk.

LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™ Wizard’s Chess – LEGO fans can try their hand at the magical game to save the Philosopher’s Stone before using the pieces again and again to master the art of Muggle chess. Available exclusively from Target in the US, and LEGO.com and LEGO Stores globally.

LEGO® Harry Potter™ Harry Potter™ & Hermione Granger™ – Children can maximize the magical fun with these 10 in. (26 cm) tall brick-built Harry Potter™ and Hermione Granger™ models as they recreate some of their favourite storylines from the films. Available exclusively from Target in the US, and LEGO.com and LEGO Stores globally.

LEGO® Harry Potter™ Fawkes, Dumbledore’s Phoenix – LEGO fans can capture the magical personality and graceful flight of Fawkes, the intelligent Phoenix from the Harry Potter films. Available exclusively from Target in the US, and LEGO.com and LEGO Stores globally.

LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™: First Flying Lesson – Builders can grab a broomstick and take part in a flying class with Madam Hooch, mounting a broom and shooting off on a wild ride around the Hogwarts rooftops. Available exclusively from Kohl’s in the US, and LEGO.com and LEGO Stores globally.

Prices for the LEGO Harry Potter sets range from $19.99 to $129.99 so builders can join the Wizarding World at any price point, grab your favourite one and jump in!