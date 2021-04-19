Multiple Metal Gear Solid Remakes In Development According To New Rumour

Hideo Kojima’s popular stealth action series Metal Gear Solid may be seeing the light of day on PS5 in more ways than one.

We’ve heard this tale before, that a remake of Metal Gear Solid is in the works. But what if I told you there was more than one remake potentially coming? According to leaker KatharsisT on ResetEra, there are in fact multiple projects around Metal Gear Solid in the works.

Though KatharsisT fails to go into detail about what those projects are, it is likely that at least one of these projects could be the rumoured remake coming from Bluepoint Studios, who would be quite apt for such a project after their recent work with Demon’s Souls. While that project is rumoured to be focused on the first Metal Gear Solid game, it wouldn’t be out of the question to say that Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty would also be on the table for a remake, whether that is with Bluepoint or another developer though is unclear.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

While I wouldn’t say no to a remake for Metal Gear Solid on the same scale as the remake for Demon’s Souls was, these rumours could potentially be pointing to a collection of Metal Gear Solid games to be released all together as they’ve done in the past. It’s possible we could only be getting ports of the HD remasters for Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, and a port of Metal Gear Solid: Twin Snakes in place of another remake attempt at the first Metal Gear Solid.

Even if we just get a collection of Metal Gear Solid games and not a full remake for any of them, no collection would be complete without Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, which has been famously left on the PlayStation 3 ecosystem. Bringing that game all the way up to PS5 would be quite the event on its own, as fans like myself have always wanted a version of that game playing at a smooth 60fps, a feat well within the PS5’s capabilities.

The last time we saw Snake in action was Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain which released on PS4 and PS3. After a whole console generation without him, any of the old Metal Gear Solid games releasing on PS5 would make a big splash. The big question though is where Konami stands in all this, as the IP holder’s of the franchise. Hopefully Konami agrees with fans that it is time for Snake to make a return.