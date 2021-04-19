MLB The Show 21 Out Tomorrow

MLB and Sony Interactive Entertainment are launching MLB The Show 21 tomorrow, April 20 in a release that has fans talking.

This year marks the first time that the previous PlayStation exclusive game will be launched across multiple platforms. MLB The Show 21 is available on Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Though fans were shouting about its lack of availability on the PC last month, it seems Sony and MLB are keeping it in the console family for now.

For anyone who has already pre-ordered the game, or intend to order it first thing tomorrow, PlayStation Blog has released some pointers to get started in the game. They note the ability to give the game an RPG feel, “Road To The Show has everything you need. For the first time in MLB The Show, your Ballplayer can be a 2-way player — a hitter and a pitcher — which creates flexibility in player position options. Enjoy a revamped player progression system that emphasizes adaptability and variety. Customize your ballplayer to start your career, develop your skills, earn your Major League call-up and make a case to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.”

MLB The Show 21 is available in five different editions:

Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition $129.99

Full Game

For PlayStation: PS4 Game on Disc and PS5 game on Download Code

For Xbox: Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games on Disc

Early Access (4 Days)

1 Diamond Choice Pack

2 Gold Choice Packs

10 The Show™ Packs

1 Ballplayer Equipment Pack

Double Dailies

25,000 Stubs™

Physical Steelbook

New Era Cap

Digital New Era Hat (DD)

Immediate Access to Jackie Robinson Bat Skin

Digital Deluxe Edition $129.99

Full Game

Dual Entitlement (For PlayStation: PS5 & PS4, For Xbox: Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One)

Early Access (4 Days)

Jackie Robinson Bat Skin

2 Diamond Choice Packs

5 Gold Choice Packs

10 The Show™ Packs

1 Ballplayer Equipment Pack

Double Dailies

25,000 Stubs™

The Jackie Robinson Edition $109.99

Full Game

For PlayStation Physical: PS4 Game on Disc and PS5 game on Download Code

For Xbox Physical: Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games on Disc

For Digital: Dual Entitlement (For PlayStation: PS5 & PS4, For Xbox: Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One)

Early Access (4 Days)

Jackie Robinson Bat Skin

1 Diamond Choice Pack

2 Gold Choice Packs

10 The Show™ Packs

1 Ballplayer Equipment Pack

Double Dailies

10,000 Stubs™

Physical Steelbook

Next-Gen Standard Edition $89.99:

Full Game

10 The Show™ Packs

5,000 Stubs™

Current Gen Standard Edition $79.99:

Full Game

5,000 Stubs™

MLB The Show 21 launches tomorrow, so download or install your copy, be sure to apply your equipment and get started on your Road to the Show.