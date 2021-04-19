MLB The Show 21 Out Tomorrow

This year marks the first time that the previous PlayStation exclusive game will be launched across multiple platforms. MLB The Show 21 is available on Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Though fans were shouting about its lack of availability on the PC last month, it seems Sony and MLB are keeping it in the console family for now.
For anyone who has already pre-ordered the game, or intend to order it first thing tomorrow, PlayStation Blog has released some pointers to get started in the game. They note the ability to give the game an RPG feel, “Road To The Show has everything you need. For the first time in MLB The Show, your Ballplayer can be a 2-way player — a hitter and a pitcher — which creates flexibility in player position options. Enjoy a revamped player progression system that emphasizes adaptability and variety. Customize your ballplayer to start your career, develop your skills, earn your Major League call-up and make a case to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.”
MLB The Show 21 is available in five different editions:
Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition $129.99
Digital Deluxe Edition $129.99
The Jackie Robinson Edition $109.99
Next-Gen Standard Edition $89.99:
Current Gen Standard Edition $79.99:
MLB The Show 21 launches tomorrow, so download or install your copy, be sure to apply your equipment and get started on your Road to the Show.