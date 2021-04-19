Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings Teaser Revealed

Marvel Studio’s latest film Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings got its first teaser trailer today, showing off some cool action sequences and Canadian actor Simu Liu from Kim’s Convenience in the starring role.

Marvel Studio’s latest show Falcon and the Winter Soldier is just about to wrap up later this week, and just in time we’ve gotten our first look at what we can expect to see next from Marvel, though this time it’s a look at a new film set to release in theatres on September 3, 2021.

Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings

This announcement does slightly fall on the more exciting end for Canadians, as we get to see more homegrown talent join the MCU with Simu Liu playing the titular role of Shang-Chi. Most will recognize him from his role as Jung in CBC’s hit theatre-to-tv adaptation Kim’s Convenience. Simu Liu also finds himself among an eclectic and talented cast, some of whom previously worked together on Crazy Rich Asians such as Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng and Michelle Yeoh.

Shang-Chi and The Legened of the Ten Rings looks like it will be another action-packed film, though what greater connection it may have to the rest of the MCU still remains to be seen. At least at this point in time it looks like the film will be focused in on Shang-Chi’s story and origin. By the look of these action sequences, we should also expect some really incredible hand-to-hand fight choreography.

There are still other Marvel projects to come, namely Black Widow, Loki and What If…?, the first two set to release in July and June respectively while we still only have a summer confirmation for What If…?. Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings now further rounds out what to expect the rest of the year.

You can start getting excited now by watching the trailer here.