Xbox Cloud Gaming Coming To iOS and PC in Limited Beta

Xbox Cloud Gaming service will officially arrive on Windows 10 PCs and Apple iPhone and Tablets starting on April 20th, 2021.

Access to the limited beta program will be dolled out to current Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members through registered email addresses, so those looking to participate simply need to be signed up for the service and have an eye on their inboxes. Outside of being invited, there is no way to gain access at this time, but this appears to be the first step on the way to the full release of the service.

There is no signup page – invitations will roll out to Ultimate members over time, so the call to action is for people to check their email. The purpose of this beta is to gather feedback and use it to improve the experience as we move toward more broad availability.

Xbox Cloud Gaming

Only certain countries will be taking part in this beta as well, further limiting the scope of who can get in on the action.

Microsoft will begin rolling out invites to select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in the following 22 supported countries on Tuesday and continue to send invites out to more members throughout the beta: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States.

At this time it is unknown the number of participants Xbox will be allowed into the Xbox Cloud Gaming limited beta or when the full version of the service will be released. The same beta program has been in full swing on Android platforms since October 2019, so the process could be a long one, unfortunately.

Those who do gain access will simply need to go to xbox.com/play where access to over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles will be offered through Edge, Google Chrome, or Safari browsers. Browser is being chosen on mobile platforms due to App Store policies that would require each and every game to get submitted for individual review, causing an over complication to the service.