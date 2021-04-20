Everything Revealed During Apple’s Spring Loaded Event

Apple just held its ‘Spring Loaded’ hardware event where the tech giant announced a few significant hardware reveals and updates.

First up, Apple revealed a new iPhone 12 colour called ‘Gorgeous Purple’ which will be available for standard iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini models. The colour will not be available for iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max models. The new iPhone 12 colour option will be available for preorder starting on April 23rd and will go on sale on April 30th for $1,129 CAD before trade-in.

Up next, Apple unveiled a new Bluetooth tracking device called AirTags, the tile-like device was made in mind to attach to items like keys, wallets or maybe even the TV remote. Users can track the exact location of the items through the Find My app on the iPhone. The Air Tags use visual and audio cues to help locate your lost items while following a directional arrow on your iPhone. A single AirTag will cost $39 CAD or $129 CAD for a bundle of four.

Onto the Apple Podcast section, while Tim Cook didn’t focus too much on it – he did mention a new look was coming to the app to make it hopefully more browsable like the App Store. Also, Apple is introducing a new service to podcast creators called Apple Podcasts subscriptions which will cost them $24.99 CAD/year, the service will allow podcasters to hide features like early access, expanded content and no ads version of episodes and making it accessible to paying subscribers. The update will be included in the iOS 14.5 update.

Moving on, Apple highlights the revitalized iPad Pro which will include ARM-based M1 Chip which has been used recently released Macbook Pro, Macbook Air and Mac Mini. The new M1 chip iPad Pro will be available in 5G variants and its ports have been upgraded to USB-C 4 and Thunderbolt. The new iPad Pro variants will be available in a 512 GB, 1 TB and 2TB configuration, for anyone who needs all the storage they can possibly get. The 11-inch model starts at $999 CAD while the 12.9-inch model starts at $1399 CAD.

Up next is the all-new iMac desktop powered by the previously mentioned M1 chip which helped reduced the size of the desktop to 11.5 mm thick. Apple says that the new iMac is up to 85 percent faster than past iMac models and its graphic performance is up to two times faster. The iMac’s power adaptor has an added features, it doesn’t just power your iMac but you can insert your ethernet cable into it for a wired connection. The new iMac comes in seven colours like green, pink, blue, silver, yellow, orange and purple, the new iMac will start at $1599 CAD and preorders will be available starting April 30th.

Finally, Apple announced that Apple TV 4K is getting a refreshed version which will include the company’s A12 Bionic chip. Also, the device’s Siri remote got a redesign that makes look more like the FireTV Remote but with an actual direction pad and fewer buttons. The new remote will be backwards compatible with previous Apple TV 4K/HD models. The new Apple TV 4K will support 60fps Dolby Vision HDR playback over AirPlay from a supported iPhone and HDMI 2.1 output. Anyone looking to get the new Apple TV 4K can order it on April 30th for $229 CAD with availability coming in mid-May, the new Siri remote will available to order separately for $69 CAD.

Speaking of Apple TV, Apple confirmed during the event in an Apple TV+ segment that the streaming platform’s hit show, Ted Lasso is getting a season 2 and will available to watch starting July 23rd.