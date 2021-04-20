Call of Duty: Warzone Getting Massive Update and Potential Map Changes

A major update for Call of Duty: Warzone is coming on April 22nd, ushering in Season Three, new weapons and operators, and a potential map change for Verdansk.

Detailed in a post on the Call of Duty blog, the set of updates kicks off with a new in-game event titled the Hunt For Adler. To find Adler, players will need to complete a set on Intel Challenges to unlock an Adler skin for use in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

New operators for this season include Wraith and Knight, members of Perseus who specialize in alpine warfare, infiltration, and sabotage. Additionally, Antonov will be joining the fight as an ex-hitman with a focus on bomb defusal and hazmat work, as well as an old face in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Captain Price, available to Black Ops Cold War owners from the start of the new season.

Six new weapons will be available with the update, including the PPSh-41, Swiss K31, Ballistic Knife, CARV.2 Tactical Rifle, AMP63 Pistol, and finally the solo slugger itself—the Baseball Bat. Each can be obtained through in-game challenges or through a Blueprint purchase on the Store.

Four new multiplayer maps, the Sticks and Stones mode, and the new Multi-Team Elimination modes are also adding onto the content offerings available with additions also being made to the zombified Outbreak mode.

The most exciting portion of this update comes in the possibility of having the Verdansk map completely re-outfitted, à la Fortnite’s major map changes, with an in-game event potentially taking place as teased previously for April 21st.

Season Three File Size Update

Black Ops Cold War Update Sizes

PlayStation 5: 12.3 GB

PlayStation 4: 8.1 GB

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 11.6 GB

Xbox One: 8.3 GB

PC: 13.1 GB

Warzone Update Sizes

PlayStation 5: 25.6 GB

PlayStation 4: 25.6 GB

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 25.9 GB

Xbox One: 25.9 GB

PC: 25.2 GB

Season Three in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, officially launches on April 22nd. The season goes live following updates to Black Ops Cold War on April 20th at 9 PM PT and to Warzone on April 21st at 9 PM PT.