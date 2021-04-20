H3 Next-Generation Headset Announced By EPOS

EPOS has unveiled the H3, a new universal gaming headset for players who want to experience next-generation audio on all of their devices.

The Danish company is bringing its 115 years of audio engineering expertise to their latest gaming peripheral, the H3 wired closed acoustic gaming headset. This plug-and-play headset aims to offer premium sound quality at entry-level pricing, elevating your game experience with powerful, realistic sound.

Connecting via a 3.5mm jack port, the H3 is compatible with PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, PC, and Mac devices, and is compatible with all EPOS external sound cards like the EPOS | Sennheiser GSX 300. Its interchangable one or two-prong cable enables quick, uninterrupted switches between devices.

EPOS’ new H3 headset offers high quality audio with plug-and-play convenience. (EPOS)

A volume control wheel is accessible from the right earcup, as is its boom arm mic. This microphone reduces background noise and mutes when clicked up. EPOS promises a “lightweight yet robust profile” to deliver a high standard of ergonomics and comfort during extended play sessions, utilizing stainless steel headband sliders and hinged, padded ear cups. This padding also improves the headset’s passive noise attenuation.

EPOS’ H3 headset is now on sale for a recommended MSRP of $159 CAD through their website or at select retailers, currently available in Onyx Black and Ghost White models.

“The H3 is the perfect headset for players who want to elevate their gaming experience to the next level, while adding

value to preconceived expectations of premium entry-level audio products,” said EPOS Director of Global Marketing, Maja Sand-Grimnitz. “Quality audio is a core component of how games open new worlds, and the H3 delivers on the promise to take us there.”

This headset will serve as one of the manufacturer’s most affordable gaming headsets yet, coming in substantially cheaper than the EPOS | Sennheiser GSP 602 headset, which CGM praised for its comfort and performance.