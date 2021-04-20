LEGO Luigi Kit Launching August 1st

Nintendo has officially announced that LEGO Luigi is set to launch on August 1st.

The official announcement for the LEGO version of some people’s favourite Mario brother was not overly surprising as the kit’s existence was first leaked on Amazon China over the weekend, according to TheBrickFan. Plus when LEGO Super Mario and its many sets were releases, they were referred to be a part of the ‘Super Mario Bros. Collection‘ so it would be a little weird if his brother wasn’t included.

LEGO Luigi is built with the same technology as LEGO Super Mario and will have the same LCD screen as his brother, the kit will also include familiar characters from the Super Mario franchise. Luigi’s starter course set is an extension of the LEGO Super Mario Bros line. line and will include 280 pieces and as expected will be compatible with past LEGO Super Mario sets.

“Players earn digital coins for helping LEGO Luigi complete spinning seesaw and flying challenges, interactions with Pink Yoshi and defeating Boom Boom and a Bone Goomba. The nougat-brown-coloured bricks in this Tower biome also trigger different reactions from LEGO Luigi, and the ‘?’ Block offers extra rewards,” the set description says.

It's LEGO Luigi Time! Introducing #LEGOSuperMario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course! Meet up with Pink Yoshi and go face-to-face with Boom Boom.



Pre-order today! https://t.co/jKB5vhq7ye pic.twitter.com/itcKhyWdRJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 20, 2021

You’ll be able to move LEGO Luigi from the start pipe to the goal pipe while different instant reactions appear on the figure’s LCD screen. The LEGO Luigi starter course includes brown-coloured bricks signifying the Tower biome that will trigger a new sound from LEGO Luigi.

“We are very pleased to add Mario’s twin brother, Luigi, to the LEGO Super Mario family with the new LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course,” said Nintendo Executive Officer and Game Producer, Takashi Tezuka. “Please welcome him as a companion on your adventures in the world of LEGO Super Mario. The addition of Luigi and Mario together creates new kinds of fun play. I look forward to seeing what exciting journeys kids will take with these two characters.”

LEGO Luigi‘s worldwide August release will launch exactly one year after the release of the 1:1 scale LEGO replica of the Nintendo Entertainment System. The Luigi Starter Course is currently available for preorder, it will release first in Japan on July 10th and worldwide on August 10th for $69.99 CAD.