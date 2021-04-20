Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster Gets New Factions and Choices Trailer

A new trailer for the upcoming remaster of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocture was released today.

The trailer details characters and paths that can be taken while announcing that a pre-order of the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition will allow for download and play on May 21st—four days earlier than the standard release. As one of ATLUS’ longest-running series, this upcoming release on May 25th, 2021 should bring much excitement from a fan base that has waited quite some time.

Coming to platforms as a precursor to Shin Megami Tensei V, this remastered version features remastered 3D models and backgrounds, additional difficulty settings, the ability to save at any point, Japanese and English voiceover, and an alternate story branch featuring Raidou Kuzunoha. New patches and fixes are also included in the release.

The Digital Deluxe Edition can be ordered for $69.99 USD through the PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop, or Steam Store and includes:

Full Game Download

Exclusive access to the game four days early, on May 21

Maniax PackAdds Dante from the Devil May Cry™ Series

Chronicle PackAdds Raidou from the Devil Summoner Series*

MERCIFUL DifficultyAdds an easier difficulty mode

Mercy and Expectation Map Pack”Little Master’s Mercy”

“Master’s Expectation”

“BGM Pack 1: Shin Megami Tensei®” (2 songs)

“BGM Pack 2: Shin Megami Tensei® II” (2 songs)

“BGM Pack 3: Shin Megami Tensei® IV” (2 songs)

“BGM Pack 4: Shin Megami Tensei® IV: Apocalypse” (2 songs)

Additionally, the Standard Edition is available everywhere games can be purchased for the base price of $49.99 USD.

For those interested in this release, Shin Megami Tensei V is coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch which is scheduled to be released sometime in 2021. Following a series of delays across the industry due to COVID-19 and the fact we haven’t seen much from this upcoming Megami Tensei iteration outside of the recent DLC announcement from Nintendo Direct Mini from July 2020.