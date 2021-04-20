Song of Horror will Sneak onto PS4 and Xbox One on May 28

Spanish developer Protocol Games announced survival horror game, Song of Horror is making its way to PS4 and Xbox One on May 28th.

Players are put on the path to discover the truth behind the disappearance of famed writer, Sebastian P. Husher and his entire family, who have vanished without a trace. Song of Horror is a third-person Lovecraftian adventure that tells a paranormal story that honours past survival horror games. The game puts players into the shoes of thirteen different characters each with their own stake in the story.

Gameplay-wise, if you’re expecting Resident Evil Village survival horror action then think again as Song of Horror is a non-combat adventure. The game focuses not on gun gameplay but instead on running and hiding while staying silent from the game’s antagonist, The Presence, which is powered by an advanced AI that adapts to a player’s gameplay style.

“We’ve always been incredibly humbled by the reception Song of Horror received from PC players, and now’s the time to drag console players into the brooding mystery the game has to offer,” says studio co-founder Carlos Grupeli. “The survival-horror genre has such a long & rich history on both PlayStation and Xbox that it feels like absolutely the right home for our little ode to all that has gone before to an audience that truly appreciates real scares.”

Song of Horror was first announced for PC back in 2015 when it sought funding on Kickstarter, but the campaign sadly did not reach its goal. Afterwards, the developer worked on the game for the next four years with a plan to release the game episodically. On Halloween day of 2019, the developer released the first two episodes of the game. Its other three episodes would release periodically until Episode 5 came out on May 29th, 2020.

Console players won’t have to go through the same unpredictable schedule that PC players went through. The PS4 and Xbox One versions will be a complete edition release, which includes all five episodes, available on May 28, 2021.